Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent, will donate prize money to Ukraine's army

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine greets the spectators after playing against Anastasia Potapova of Russia during their match at the Abierto de Monterrey tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo)
STR
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Elina Svitolina put on the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine and beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Monterrey Open, deciding she could do more for her country by playing than boycotting the match.
Top-seeded Svitolina earlier said she wouldn't play against Potapova in Mexico or against any Russian or Belarusian opponents until the International Tennis Federation and the men's and women's tennis tours barred competitors from those countries using any national symbols, flags or anthems.
The tennis governing bodies issued a statement Tuesday confirming that Russian and Belarusian players will still be allowed to compete at the top level, but without national flags.
Keep scrolling for a photo gallery of Russian war protests around the world
"Today it was a very special match for me," the 27-year-old Svitolina said. "I'm in a very sad mood, but I'm happy that I´m playing tennis here.
"I was focused. I was on a mission for my country," she said. "From the beginning, it was important to be ready for anything that comes my way."
Svitolina is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist with 16 career tour-level singles titles who has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is currently No. 15.
"All the prize money that I´m going to earn is going to be for the Ukrainian army," said Svitolina, who won this tournament in 2020. The Monterrey Open has $31,000 in prize money for the champion.
Svitolina, who broke serve in the first and third games on the way to a lopsided win over Potapova in 64 minutes, will play against Viktoriya Tomova in the second round.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.
Russia shelled several key sites in Kyiv and in the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens of others, Ukrainian officials said.
In her social media post Monday, Svitolina said her objective in demanding tennis follow the International Olympic Committee's lead and insist that players from Russia and Belarus are only identified as "neutral athletes" was not against individual competitors.
"I do not blame any of the Russian athletes," Svitolina wrote. "They are not responsible for the invasion of our motherland."
Photos: Protests around the world decry Russia's invasion of Ukraine
People including Ukrainians hold banners as they protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
Burhan Ozbilici
Women help hold up a Ukrainian national flag as they protest against Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo'/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
FILE - People protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a demonstration in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Ukrainians in the United States are praying for friends and family, donating money and supplies, and attending demonstrations. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Damian Dovarganes
A man gestures during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in front of the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (Beate Oma Dahle/NTB via AP)
Beate Oma Dahle
FILE - Protesters in support of Ukraine gather at the Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Ukrainians in the United States are praying for friends and family, donating money and supplies, and attending demonstrations. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
Jose F. Moreno
A demonstrator holds up a placard during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Athens, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters hold placards during a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian embassy in Athens, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Yorgos Karahalis
People gather to demonstrate in Duomo Square, Milan, Italy, Friday Feb. 25, 2022, following the Russian attack of Ukraine. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
Claudio Furlan
Members of the anti-war organization "Women in Black" hold banners during a protest against the Russian invasion, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Besides Belarus, Serbia is the only other European state that has so far failed to specifically denounce the Russian intervention in Ukraine or join international sanctions against Moscow. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
People photograph the Eiffel Tower, lighted with the colors of Ukraine, Friday, Feb.25, 2022 in Paris. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Adrienne Surprenant
A girl holds a placard during a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian embassy in Athens, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Yorgos Karahalis
A Ukrainian protester, living in Cyprus, wipes her eyes while holding a painted Ukrainian flag during a protest outside the Presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Petros Karadjias
Demonstrators hold a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
A protester holds a banner during a protest against the Russian invasion, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Besides Belarus, Serbia is the only other European state that has so far failed to specifically denounce the Russian intervention in Ukraine or join international sanctions against Moscow. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
A member of the anti-war organization "Women in Black" holds a banner during a protest against the Russian invasion, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Besides Belarus, Serbia is the only other European state that has so far failed to specifically denounce the Russian intervention in Ukraine or join international sanctions against Moscow. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
A Ukrainian embassy official lights a candle amidst flowers placed at the gate of the embassy in the memory of those who lost their lives during Russian invasion, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. As the fighting continued in Ukraine, several organizations held protest demonstrations in the Indian capital for a second day on Saturday, demanding an end to the Russian aggression and pressing the Indian government to evacuate thousands of Indians, mostly students, stranded there. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
A Ukrainian protester, living in Cyprus, waves two Ukraine flags during a protest outside the Presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Petros Karadjias
Satirical artist Kaya Mar poses with a painting depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin at a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Demonstrators hold a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meanwhile offered renewed assurance Saturday that the country's military would stand up to the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
A demonstrator with the Ukrainian flag painted on her face takes part in a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meanwhile offered renewed assurance Saturday that the country's military would stand up to the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Demonstrators hold a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
People hold a giant Ukrainian flag during a protest against the Russian invasion in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Besides Belarus, Serbia is the only other European state that has so far failed to specifically denounce the Russian intervention in Ukraine or join international sanctions against Moscow. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
People including Russians living in Japan raise placards to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Masanobu Kumagai/Kyodo News via AP)
Masanobu Kumagai
A mother and child with Ukrainian flags painted on their faces during a rally in support of Ukraine, outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
A woman holds a placard with the rainbow colors and the word in Russian: Peace, during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
People gather during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
An activist of Socialist Unity Center of India (Marxist) burns a cutout of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden during a protest against Russian invasion on Ukraine, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. As the fighting continued in Ukraine, several organizations held protest demonstrations in the Indian capital for a second day on Saturday, demanding an end to the Russian aggression and pressing the Indian government to evacuate thousands of Indians, mostly students, stranded there. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Bikas Das
A woman holds flags with the peace symbol and a peace dove in the national colors of Ukraine in Osnabrueck, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. A prayer for peace in St. Mary's Church later leads to a silent march against Russia's attack on Ukraine. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)
Friso Gentsch
People hold a huge Ukrainian national flag during a protest in support of Ukraine in front of the Russian General Consulate in Narva, Estonia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Sergei Stepanov)
Sergei Stepanov
People including Ukrainians, protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
Burhan Ozbilici
A woman holds an Ukrainian flag after a prayer service for peace and safety in Ukraine at Saint Nicholas Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
A group of Ukrainian people in Taiwan and supporters hold posters to protest against the invasion of Russia in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in front of the Representative Office of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Chiang Ying-ying
A group of Ukrainian people in Taiwan and supporters hold posters and Ukraine National Flag to protest against the invasion of Russia in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in front of the Representative Office of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Chiang Ying-ying
Members of the Ukrainian community and others gathered at the state Capitol to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a rally in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
People protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a demonstration in Santa Monica, Calif, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
A man holds a placard showing images of Adolf Hitler and Russian President Vladimir Putin with messages that read in Spanish: “Crazy man, 20th century, denied the existence of the Hebrew nation”, left, and “Crazy man, 21st century, denies the existence of the Ukrainian nation”, during a protest outside the Russian embassy against Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A woman holds up a Ukrainian national flag during a protest against Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo'/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
FILE - Ivan Kalashnyk holds his wife Kate Kalashnyk, who moved together from Ukraine two years earlier to the Seattle area, as they participate in a demonstration in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Seattle. Ukrainians in the United States are praying for friends and family, donating money and supplies, and attending demonstrations. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Elaine Thompson
A protestor holds a Ukraine flag during a demonstration against Russia's military intervention in Ukraine at the Sol square in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Protestors take part in a demonstration against Russia's military intervention in Ukraine at Sol square in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
A small group protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine leave Lafayette Park after the Secret Service orders the park closed because a pro-Ukrainian man and a counter protestor got in a fist fight in front of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
People protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a demonstration in Santa Monica, Calif, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
People show posters that read, "Stop the war, No more Hiroshima, No more Nagasaki, No nukes, No war," during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as they gather at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Eriko Noguchi/Kyodo News via AP)
Eriko Noguchi
Demonstrators hold placards reading "I stand with Ukraine" or "Stop Putin" during a demonstration at Odeonsplatz against Russia's attack on Ukraine, Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Tobias Hase/dpa via AP)
Tobias Hase
People hold a giant Ukrainian flag during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in front of the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (Beate Oma Dahle/NTB via AP)
Beate Oma Dahle
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!