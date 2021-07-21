Western Montana Open tennis tourney returns this weekend

MISSOULA — The annual Western Montana Open adult/junior tennis tournament is back after a year hiatus.

The Missoula event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. This year's tourney will be held Friday through Sunday at a new venue, the Peak Racquet Club.

The men's open singles event will feature former Missoula Sentinel standout Cody Curtis, who won a state title in Class AA, and local television sports personality Kevin Levine. The top seed is Billings tennis pro Brad Knutson.

In men's open doubles, Curtis is teaming up with 2019 Western Montana Open singles/doubles champion Devon Sikora of Missoula. Levine is teaming up with Knutson and the father-son duo of JP Violette and Ethan Violette will also have their sights set on the title.

In open mixed doubles, Sikora, a tennis pro at the Peak, will team up with Amy Bellamah-Daniel of Missoula. They will be tested by Levine and his partner Evelyn Dechans, a two-time State B-C singles champion from Loyola Sacred Heart.

In the girls U16 singles division, Missoula Hellgate No. 1 player Brooke Best is entered. Ciara Hanley of Hamilton is also in the draw.