Thompson Falls' Burgess, St. Ignatius' Umphrey are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Avery Burgess of Thompson Falls and Bryce Umphrey of St. Ignatius were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Burgess collected 23 kills and 10 digs in leading the Blue Hawks volleyball team to a win over Glasgow in the State B tournament on Nov. 11 in Bozeman. Thompson Falls won in four sets.

Umphrey had a critical 69-yard kick return for a touchdown and scored on two passes from Kellen McClure in helping the Bulldogs to an 8-player semifinal football win over Fairview on Nov. 12. St. Ignatius reached the championship for the first time in school history.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.