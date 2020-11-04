Thompson Falls' Sparks, Charlo's Fryberger voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Thompson Falls football player Roman Sparks and Charlo volleyball player Carlee Fryberger were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Sparks ran for two TDs and caught two TD passes to help the undefeated Blue Hawks earn a 50-6 home win over Simms Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class C 8-Man football playoffs.

Fryberger totaled 26 kills, eight digs, six aces and two blocks in two matches at the District 14C tournament last week to help the Vikings capture the district title and a No. 1 seed at the divisional tournament.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

