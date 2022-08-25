Thursday/Friday prep roundup: Defending State A football champ Hamilton beats Corvallis

High school football

Defending State A champion Hamilton kicked off the season with a 35-0 road win over rival Corvallis in a Southwest A game Thursday. Running back Andrew Frederick carried the ball 21 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns (35 and 2 yards). Quarterback Tyson Bauder completed 15 of 26 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He carried the ball 10 times for 34 yards and one touchdown (28 yards). Wide receiver Eli Taylor caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns (61 and 28 yards).

Columbia Falls opened the season with a 35-7 road win over Stevensville in a nonconference Class A contest Thursday. The Wildcats outscored the Yellowjackets 28-0 over the final three quarters after the first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie.

High school soccer

The Sentinel boys won at Big Sky Thursday, 6-0. Luke Olsen had three goals, Curran Peeples two and Zollie Friedman one.

Peeples had two assists. Maddox Anderson, Finn Davis and Damion Biegel each had one assist.

"I liked our cohesiveness," Sentinel coach Justin Mikkola said. "You don't know what's going to happen right off the bat. Even in tougher moments — bobbled ball in the back, whatever — the focus was there throughout the game, which is not easy to do for 80 minutes in the first game of the year."

Mikkola likes the competitive spirit his team has shown this year.

"We have a lot of players that were playing minutes last year, but a lot of new starters," the coach said. "The leadership on the team is super solid this year."

Missoula Hellgate overcame a couple lightning delays to light up the scoreboard in a season-opening sweep of Butte. The boys scored a 10-0 win, while the girls posted a 10-1 victory. In the boys game, Cameron Newbold totaled four goals and one assist; Luca Musco, Curtis Stevens and Tim Scott each tallied two goals and one assist; Tage Olson carded three assists; and Max Williamson and Ian Morris each had one assist.

Libby's soccer teams kicked off the season with a sweep against East Helena. The boys tallied a 7-0 victory, while the girls carded a 5-0 win.

High school volleyball

Noxon picked up a tight four-set win over Victor in each team's season opener Thursday, 25-19, 26-24, 16-25, 26-24. Noxon's Emily Brown filled up the stat sheet with 14 kills, 21 assists, seven digs, four aces and three blocks.

Drummond opened the year with a three-set win over Superior, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15. Holly Hauptman led Drummond with 12 kills and 10 digs, while Jessie Struna piled up 25 assists.

Valley Christian rolled to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-9 win over Darby in the season opener for each team.

Seeley-Swan cruised to a season-opening three-set win over Alberton, 25-4, 25-11, 25-21.

Hamilton, Butte Central and Polson turned in the top performances in the Friday morning and afternoon sessions of the Northwest/Southwest Tipoff Tournament in Hamilton and Corvallis. The Broncs boast a perfect 6-0 mark in pool play. The Maroons sit at 5-1 and the Pirates at 6-2. Stevensville, East Helena and Dillon all sit at 4-2. Pool play action continued Friday night and will conclude Saturday morning. The teams will then be seeded and the top ones will vie for a title.