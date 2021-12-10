Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Bigfork girls basketball team bounces Kellogg, Idaho, in opener

Girls basketball

Bigfork rolled to a 62-41 win Friday over Kellogg, Idaho, in the Frenchtown tourney. The Vals dominated the third quarter by outscoring the Wildcats, 15-2. The Valkyries were led in scoring by freshman Ava Davey with 15 points. Senior Emma Berreth chipped in with a double-double getting 13 steals to go with her 13 points. Scout Nadeau and Braeden Gunlock had 12 points each.

Fairfield topped the Loyola Sacred Heart girls at the Coyote Classic in Shelby, 51-42. Natalie Clevenger scored 13 points and Kennedy McCorkle added nine for the Breakers. Loyola later lost to Malta, 76-63. Kennedy McCorkle and Natalie Clevenger each had 19 points for Loyola.

Butte Central beat Polson in the Frenchtown tourney, 47-29. Turquoise Pierre scored seven points and Grace Simonich added five to pace the Pirates.

Whitefish toppled East Helena, 40-29. Bailey Smith led the Bulldogs with 11 pointd and Erin Wilde added seven. Twin Bridges bounced Deer Lodge, 58-29. Taryn Lamb of the Wardens led all scorers with 21 points.

Belt stopped Florence, 45-36. Kasidy Yeoman collected 13 points for the Falcons and Quinn Saggs added six.

Boys basketball

Philipsburg dumped Lincoln on Thursday, 71.46. Hayden Mason poured in 32 points for the Prospectors and Andrew Tallon added 22. Teegan Tybo led the Lynx with 16 points.

Malta topped Loyola Sacred Heart at the Coyote Classic in Shelby, 54-48. Reynolds Johnston led the Rams with nine points. Belt outlasted Florence, 54-46. Beau Neal led the Falcons with 14 points.

Butte Central stopped Polson, 66-45. Colton Graham scored 15 points for the Pirates and Trent Wilson added 11.

Whitefish beat East Helena, 70-56. Bodie Smith and Talon Holmquist each scored 16 points for the Bulldogs.

Libby bounced Stevensville, 52-19. Caden Williams scored 15 points and Tyler Andersen added 11 for the Loggers. Lorenzo Grazzani scored 13 points for the Yellowjackets.

Rodeo

Edgar's Parker Breding won a third gold buckle in the bull riding competition Thursday night on Day 8 of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Breding, who also won Round 2 and tied for first in Round 4, scored a 92.5 on Let's Gamble.

Also Thursday, Deer Lodge saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks picked up another paycheck, finishing fifth with an 84.5 on Tickled Pink to win $6,967. After two straight prosperous nights, Melstone's Sage Newman was bucked off Wall Street and didn't score.

In the bareback competition, Corvallis' Caleb Bennett picked up $4,354 by finishing sixth with a score of 82 on Soap Bubbles. Stevensville's Richmond Champion was 10th with a 79.5.

