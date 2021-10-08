Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Helena Capital downs Hellgate

High school football

The Hellgate Knights struggled to withstand first-half surge from No. 4 Helena Capital on the road Friday night. The hosting Bruins held the Knights to just a single score, a 5-yard TD pass from Connor Dick to Ian Finch, in the third. Hellgate drops its second in a row to fall to 2-4. Capital jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead to take the early hold. Dick accounted for over 250 total yards on the night, including 69 on the ground.

No. 5 Butte and Kalispell Glacier got into a battle, with a bit of a kicking duel too, over in Butte. Casey Kautzman and his boot from Butte nailed a field goal from 45 yards and later Glacier's Patrick Rohrbach outdid the Bulldog with a 51-yarder. But Kautzman's team got the win, 20-17, in a battle of strong and tough AA teams. Glacier led 14-6 at the break before Butte, which will play host to Sentinel in the final game of the regular season in two weeks, rallied back at home.