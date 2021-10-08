Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Helena Capital downs Hellgate

High school football
The Hellgate Knights struggled to withstand first-half surge from No. 4 Helena Capital on the road Friday night. The hosting Bruins held the Knights to just a single score, a 5-yard TD pass from Connor Dick to Ian Finch, in the third. Hellgate drops its second in a row to fall to 2-4. Capital jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead to take the early hold. Dick accounted for over 250 total yards on the night, including 69 on the ground.
No. 5 Butte and Kalispell Glacier got into a battle, with a bit of a kicking duel too, over in Butte. Casey Kautzman and his boot from Butte nailed a field goal from 45 yards and later Glacier's Patrick Rohrbach outdid the Bulldog with a 51-yarder. But Kautzman's team got the win, 20-17, in a battle of strong and tough AA teams. Glacier led 14-6 at the break before Butte, which will play host to Sentinel in the final game of the regular season in two weeks, rallied back at home.
Fourth-ranked Polson in the Class A blasted Havre, 41-14, behind yet another massive day from the Pirates star quarterback Jarrett Wilson. The slinger tossed TDs of 25, 70 and 30 yards in the first quarter and later a fourth TD from 15 out to lead his team to the win. He also busted off an 88-yard TD run as the QB did it all. Polson stays perfect at 7-0. Wilson threw for 301 yards on 15-of-18 passing with five passing scores. He rushed for 99 yards and one TD.
Fourth-ranked Bigfork routed Anaconda with a 48-0, shutout win one homecoming in Bigfork at the Class B level. The hosting Vikings led 35-0 at the break behind two big runs of 46 and 80 yards from running back George Bucklin. Vikings QB Patrick Wallen threw three TDs in the first quarter alone and a fourth in the third as part of his big night to keep his team undefeated at 6-0.
Frenchtown got back over .500 with a 38-27 win over Butte Central at home. The hosting Broncs rattled off 28-first-half points and 14 in the fourth to answer some scores from the Maroons. Broncs QB Eli Quinn threw three TDs from 69, 65 and 16 yards out. The Broncs also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score off the legs of speedster Carter White in the second quarter to answer the Maroons' first score.
Corvallis made quick work of East Helena with a big, 55-0, win on the road. The visiting Blue Devils 35 points — 14 in the first quarter and 21 in the second — to take a commanding 35-0 halftime lead. Corvallis improved to 1-6 as the squad earned its first win of the season.
Class A fifth-ranked Whitefish survived an early scare from Libby, which led 6-0 early, with 27 second-half points to take a 27-14 win on the road. Whitefish gets to 7-0 to stay perfect on the season.
No. 4 8-Man squad Thompson Falls took down Arlee, 61-24. Kalispell Flathead was shutout by Helena High and Griz QB commit Kaden Huot, 51-0 — which happened to be the halftime score. Alberton-Superior blasted Seeley-Swan, 74-20. No. 7 Eureka downed Whitehall 21-7.
High school volleyball
On Friday Charlo ousted Missoula Loyola in five on the road in Missoula as the Vikings get to 5-1 and the Breakers fall to 7-5.
Florence posted a home win over Loyola Sacred Heart Thursday, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18. Elise Schneiter tallied nine kills and Maddie Potter added eight for the Falcons. Kasidy Yeoman had six aces and 26 assists for Florence. Philipsburg won at Seeley-Swan, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21.
Stevensville swept East Helena Thursday, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15. Daphne Engel and Tilli Danczyk each had seven kills for the Yellowjackets. Engel also had four aces and three blocks. Sophie Berning dished out 20 assists and Keltie Wandler collected nine digs for Stevensville.
Frenchtown won a marathon at Hamilton Thursday, 18-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22, 15-6. Emily Rehbein had 11 kills and two aces for Frenchtown. Teammate Cassidy Bagnell had 38 digs and Izzy Cahall 11 assists. Layne Kearns and Mya Winkler each had 12 kills for Hamilton.
Noxon rallied for a home win over Superior Thursday, 14-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-6. Mia Vogel had 31 kills for the Red Devils. Corvallis beat Hamilton Tuesday, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18. Madeline Gilder had 12 kills and Hailey Anderson added 10 for the Blue Devils. Bigfork swept past Troy, 25-8, 25-9, 25-15. Cut Bank fell to Malta on Friday night in four sets. The Wolves were led nine kills from Makenna Burke, who also had eight assists and three aces.