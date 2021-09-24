Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Hellgate, Sentinel boys soccer teams play to 3-3 draw; Hellgate girls win city title

Last year the Missoula Sentinel boys put the only blemish — a tie — on Missoula Hellgate's otherwise perfect State AA championship soccer season. The Spartans did it again Friday, battling the previously-unbeaten Knights to a 3-3 draw at Playfair Park. Sentinel scored in the 79th minute to forge the tie. "Credit all goes to Sentinel," said Hellgate coach Jay Anderson, whose team moved to 7-0-1. "They outplayed us today. For a large portion they looked like the better team and we came out flat. I hope this goes down as a learning experience because everybody we play is going to want a piece of us." Scoring goals for Hellgate, who led 2-0 at halftime, were Marcus Anderson, Cameron Newbold and Cameron McNelis. Anderson, Thorne-Thomsen and Ray O'Connell picked up assists. Scoring for Sentinel were Zollie Friedman, Ben McKee and Jayce Gerstle. "I took us a little while to get going, but then we started to feel we can play with them, playing our game," Sentinel coach Justin Mikkola said. "It was good to see our boys gain that confidence. It's still a tie, so we can improve and we will be looking to do that."