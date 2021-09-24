Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Hellgate, Sentinel boys soccer teams play to 3-3 draw; Hellgate girls win city title

High school soccer
Last year the Missoula Sentinel boys put the only blemish — a tie — on Missoula Hellgate's otherwise perfect State AA championship soccer season. The Spartans did it again Friday, battling the previously-unbeaten Knights to a 3-3 draw at Playfair Park. Sentinel scored in the 79th minute to forge the tie. "Credit all goes to Sentinel," said Hellgate coach Jay Anderson, whose team moved to 7-0-1. "They outplayed us today. For a large portion they looked like the better team and we came out flat. I hope this goes down as a learning experience because everybody we play is going to want a piece of us." Scoring goals for Hellgate, who led 2-0 at halftime, were Marcus Anderson, Cameron Newbold and Cameron McNelis. Anderson, Thorne-Thomsen and Ray O'Connell picked up assists. Scoring for Sentinel were Zollie Friedman, Ben McKee and Jayce Gerstle. "I took us a little while to get going, but then we started to feel we can play with them, playing our game," Sentinel coach Justin Mikkola said. "It was good to see our boys gain that confidence. It's still a tie, so we can improve and we will be looking to do that."
The Hellgate girls secured their first city championship in 13 years with a 1-0 win over Sentinel. Carmen Anderson scored midway through the second half on an assist from Ashley Young. "Sentinel gave us a battle and even though I feel like we didn't necessarily play our best, I like the way my team dug in and played with grit to make us city champs," Knights coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge said. Hellgate improved to 6-1-1.
High school volleyball
Missoula Sentinel kept up its pace atop the Western AA with a gutsy, 3-2, against Helena High. The Spartans overcame a 2-0 hole to win, 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-10 at home. Quincy Frolich had a big day on offense with 22 kills while Paige Sawyer dished out 44 assists in the comeback win. Jayden Johnston had six aces and Raia Chase had 36 digs to aid the Spartans.
Kalispell Glacier swept Missoula Big Sky, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17. Kaitlyn Anderson had four kills and an ace for the Eagles. Rece Sandau dished out 14 assists. Sidney Gulick piled up 25 kills for the Wolfpack.
Missoula Hellgate couldn't hold on to a 2-0 lead against Kalispell Flathead Thursday, losing in five sets as the visiting Knights dropped the final three. Thompson Falls beat St. Ignatius Thursday, 3-0, on the road behind eight aces as a team as the Lady Hawks cruised to the win, 25-17, 25-11 and 25-9. Thompson Falls blanked St. Ignatius, 25-17, 25-11, 25-9. Scarlette Schwindt collected four aces and six assists and seven kills. Corvallis swept Frenchtown, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19. Madeline Gilder had 11 kills for the Blue Devils. Cassidy Bagnell had 12 digs for the Broncs. Polson beat Whitefish, 25-20, 25-9, 25-21. Liz Tolley had nine kills for the Pirates. Loyola swept Anaconda, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20.
Ronan outlasted Columbia Falls, 22-25, 17-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-8. Olivia Clairmont had 14 kills and Margaret Cordova 20 digs for the Maidens. Jazzy Marino had 10 kills for the Wildkats. Plains edged Troy, 17-25, 21-25, 25-22, 28-26, 15-12. Kiersten McCully had nine kills for the Trojans. Butte Central beat Stevensville, 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 15-9. Superior edged Arlee, 26-28, 26-24, 13-25, 25-18, 15-9. Sorren Reese tallied 12 kills and Molia Dao six aces for the Bobcats. Dillon dumped Hamilton, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18. Seeley-Swan swept Victor 25-8, 25-13, 25-8. Eureka topped Libby, 25-11, 25-19, 25-16.
High school golf
Whitefish won boys Class A divisionals in Hamilton Friday with a team score of 311. Polson finished second with a score of 321. Johnny Nix of the Bulldogs was medalist with a score of 35-38-73. Corvallis won the girls meet with a score of 389, two strokes less than runner-up Hamilton. Defending State A champion Macee Greenwood of Corvallis was medalist with a score of 44-35-79.
High school football
Loyola Sacred Heart dropped a 33-8 decision at Eureka Friday. Sophomore Talen Reynolds scored the only points for the Rams on a 37-yard run in the fourth quarter. For Eureka, Caleb Utter had three short touchdown runs and threw a 30-yard TD pass.
Class B top-ranked Florence beat visiting Anaconda, 44-3. Quarterback Pat Duchien threw two touchdowns passes and made a 2-yard TD run. Teammate Tristan Pyette had TD runs of 24 and 5 yards.
Flint Creek, the No. 1 ranked team in the Class C eight-man division, whipped Victor, 56-6. Dillon posted a 27-21 home win over Frenchtown. Eli Quinn threw two touchdown passes for the Broncs. Whitefish whipped East Helena, 44-8. Kalispell Glacier beat visiting Helena Capital, 21-7. Jake Rendina scored on touchdown runs of 11 and 9 yards for the Wolfpack. Butte Central blanked Corvallis, 44-0. Thompson Falls topped Seeley-Swan, 62-6. Hamilton pounded Stevensville, 49-12. Charlo beat Arlee, 60-0. Browning edged Ronan, 34-32.
Polson pummeled host Libby, 49-14. Pirates quarterback Jarrett Wilson completed 16 of 21 passes for 354 yards and six touchdowns. Colton Graham and Xavier Fisher were his favorite receivers. Graham made five catches for 103 yards with three touchdowns. Fisher made five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Bigfork bowled over visiting Whitehall, 54-6. Levi Taylor had touchdowns runs of 44 and 5 yards. Patrick Wallen had a 4-yard TD run and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass.
College volleyball
Montana suffered a loss in straight sets at Northern Colorado Thursday, 25-23, 30-28, 27-25.
Following its straight-set loss to Montana State just 48 hours prior, Montana got a look at what it takes to be at the top of the Big Sky Conference, facing a veteran Northern Colorado squad that has played in the past two Big Sky tournament championship games, winning the title in 2019. This year, UNC leads the Big Sky with nine wins after being picked to finish second in the league's preseason poll.
The Grizzlies were paced by junior right-side attacker Catie Semadeni, who tallied 11 kills on .360 hitting, in addition to three blocks. Senior middle blocker Peyten Boutwell also had 11 kills, in addition to a team-best five blocks, while sophomore middle blocker Ellie Scherffius (nine kills on .500 hitting, three blocks) and senior outside hitter Elsa Godwin (eight kills, 12 digs) were also weapons offensively.
All of that came after Montana hit .052 on Tuesday – its lowest hitting percentage in two years – and no players recorded more than six kills.
Sophomore setter Carly Anderson did a nice job distributing the ball on Thursday, totaling 38 assists, plus three blocks, while senior libero Sarina Moreno, a Missoula Sentinel grad, was one of three Grizzlies in double figures for digs (14), in addition to a huge serving run in the third set that produced two aces.
College cross country
The Griz men’s cross country team took top honors in the Montana Open at the UM Golf Course Friday. Even with their top runner, Joel Mendez, sitting this one out, the Grizzlies put four in the top nine and seven in the top 15 to out-point their non-Division I opponents. Montana State sent two runners to race, and Cooper West and Owen Smith finished first and third overall. Rocky Mountain’s Jackson Wilson and MSU Billings’ Ase Ackerman finished second and fourth. The next minute had seven Grizzlies crossing the line, led by freshman Jordan Hansen, who averaged a 4:49 pace to cover the seven-kilometer course in a time of 20:56.
Even without its top five finishers from its home meet on Saturday, Montana State still won the women’s race handily, totaling 41 points. Montana Tech (72), Carroll (86), Montana (99) and Rocky Mountain (111) rounded out the top five. The Grizzlies would have finished higher had Beatrix Frissell, who finished third overall, not been racing unattached. Bridget Boyle led Montana with a 16th-place finish.