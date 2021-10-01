Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Montana women's soccer team posts 6th straight win

Women's college soccer
The Montana women matched a program record with their sixth consecutive victory by shutout on Friday.
Caitlin Rogers scored on a header in the 38th minute and Camellia Xu made it stand with four second-half saves as the Grizzlies held off Sacramento State, 1-0, at South Campus Stadium in Missoula.
Montana’s last five wins have all come by 1-0 results.
Xu, who has seven clean sheets in her first nine complete games played as a Grizzly, matched the program record for shutouts by a freshman, and the Grizzlies (7-4-0, 3-0-0 BSC) have not allowed a goal in more than 555 minutes, dating back to Sept. 5.
All in all, a good day at the office.
“I’m really happy,” said UM coach Chris Citowicki, whose teams are now 23-4-7 against Big Sky Conference opponents in his four years leading the Grizzlies.
“I feel like we could have played better, but credit to them. Sacramento State played very well, defended very well and caused us a lot of issues. They threw their best at us, yet we managed to find a way to win the game.”
If Rogers’ first career goal last Friday, the game-winner on a free kick from near midfield in Montana’s 1-0 win at Northern Arizona, was a surprise, then her winner against the Hornets was even more so.
Not that she scored again, but where it came.
On a corner by Taylor Hansen, the ball was headed by a Hornet right to Rogers, who headed it herself into the goal off a Sacramento State defender.
College volleyball
Montana suffered a disappointing four-set home loss to Idaho State on Thursday, 23-25, 25-18, 27-25, 26-24. The third and fourth sets were the hard to swallow for Montana, who probably should have won both.
In the third set, the Grizzlies led 24-21 and held three set-point opportunities before falling 27-25. Idaho State led for just three total points in the set, but they were critical ones (1-0, 26-25 and 27-25). The fourth set was similar as the Grizzlies led by three on multiple occasions, including 18-15, but couldn't hold on. Like the third frame, Idaho State didn't take its first two-point lead until the final point, 26-24.
Junior right-side attacker Catie Semadeni led the Griz offensively with 10 kills on .320 hitting, while senior middle blocker Peyten Boutwell also added 10 kills and five blocks and junior outside hitter Jackie Howell had a career-high nine kills. Sophomore middle blocker Ellie Scherffius had a team-high six blocks, followed by sophomore setter Carly Anderson (five), while freshman setter Paige Clark totaled three service aces.
The individual highlight came from senior libero Sarina Moreno, a Sentinel grad who racked up 30 digs, the second-most of her career. She also moved up three spots on Montana's all-time digs list, jumping from eighth place to fifth, now amassing more than 1,200 career digs.
High school football
Frenchtown posted a 38-23 win on Thursday over Kellogg, Idaho. Quarterback Eli Quinn had a rushing and passing touchdown for the Broncs and Noah Rausch and Peyton Hick each added one rushing TD. Carter White had a 90-yard kickoff return for a TD for Frenchtown and teammate Gavin Palen kicked a 22-yard field goal.
High school soccer
Sam Ells scored two goals and made one assist, and Zane Elliott had one goal and two assists and the Kalispell Glacier boys beat Missoula Big Sky 8-1 Thursday in Western AA soccer. Harrison Sanders added a goal and an assist for Glacier (8-1-0), which outshot the Eagles 18-2 on the Wolfpack’s home field. John Pyron and Jake Ritzdorf each scored, supplying the assist an each other's goal. Davis Rennie and Joey Paolini had goals as well. Daniel Chinikay scored for Big Sky.
High school volleyball
Ronan beat Libby, 25-21, 25-19, 25-27, 25-21. Olivia Clairmont had 12 kills and 3.5 blocks for the Maidens. Margaret Cordova had 15 digs and Leina Ulutoa had 20 assists. Loyola swept Valley Christian Thursday, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10. Eureka swept Troy on Thursday, 25-10, 25-18, 25-13, then beat Plains on Friday, 25-19, 25-6, 25-18. Stevensville topped Hamilton, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16. Whitefish whipped Browning, 25-11, 25-16, 25-19.
Corvallis swept East Helena Thursday, 25-15, 25-9, 25-13. Madeline Gilder floored 11 kills and Tylin Sorensen added eight for the Blue Devils. Madison Lewis piled up six aces. Florence held off Anaconda, 25-13, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21. Kalispell Flathead outlasted Kalispell Glacier, 21-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 15-10. Savanna Sterck collected 17 kills, four aces and 14 digs for the Bravettes. Sidney Gulick had 22 kills for the Wolfpack. Clark Fork, Idaho, won a marathon over Noxon, 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 18-25, 15-8. Vanessa Horner and Emily Brown each had 10 kills for the Red Devils. Philipsburg stopped Victor, 25-10, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17. Victor beat Lincoln, 14-25, 25-10, 25-11, 25-13.
High school cross country
The Hamilton boys won the four-team Hamilton Invitational Thursday. They posted 22 points to underscore runner-up Corvallis by 19. Brinson Wyche of the Blue Devils won the 5,000-meter boys race in 16:29.38. Corvallis won the three-team girls competition with 22 points. Laurie Davidson of Corvallis won the 5,000-meter event in 20:39.62.