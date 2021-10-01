Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Montana women's soccer team posts 6th straight win

Women's college soccer

The Montana women matched a program record with their sixth consecutive victory by shutout on Friday.

Caitlin Rogers scored on a header in the 38th minute and Camellia Xu made it stand with four second-half saves as the Grizzlies held off Sacramento State, 1-0, at South Campus Stadium in Missoula.

Montana’s last five wins have all come by 1-0 results.

Xu, who has seven clean sheets in her first nine complete games played as a Grizzly, matched the program record for shutouts by a freshman, and the Grizzlies (7-4-0, 3-0-0 BSC) have not allowed a goal in more than 555 minutes, dating back to Sept. 5.

All in all, a good day at the office.

“I’m really happy,” said UM coach Chris Citowicki, whose teams are now 23-4-7 against Big Sky Conference opponents in his four years leading the Grizzlies.

“I feel like we could have played better, but credit to them. Sacramento State played very well, defended very well and caused us a lot of issues. They threw their best at us, yet we managed to find a way to win the game.”