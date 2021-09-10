Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Sentinel boys, Hellgate win cross country meet at Rebecca Farms

High school cross country
The Sentinel boys won the Flathead Invitational on Friday at Rebecca Farms. The Spartans totaled 28 team points and Hellgate was second with 41. Sentinel's Tanner Klumph won in 16:12.09. Miles Colescott of Hellgate was second in 16:32.14, followed by Ignatius Fitzgerald of Hellgate at 16:39.73 and Wyatt Mortenson of Sentinel at 16:53.83.
The Hellgate girls won with 33 points, followed by Helena at 51. Bengals junior Kylie Hartnett took individual gold in 18:46.88. She was followed by Hellgate's Kensey May in 18:58.01 and Sage Brooks in 19:04.02.
High school soccer
Two of the top boys soccer teams in the Western AA went head to head Thursday with the Missoula Hellgate Knights and Helena Capital. The Knights took the win in shutout fashion, 6-0, at Rattlesnake fields. Marcus Anderson scored three goals. Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Jake Adams and Cameron McNelis each had one goal. Thorne-Thomsen and McNelis each had two assists and Anderson had one. Hellgate, the defending state champs, moved to 4-0 on the season while Capital, which had won four wins in a row, is now 4-2.
In an important Western AA girls contest, Helena Capital continued its outstanding defense against Hellgate and won a 1-0 battle for the second time this week. The Bruins have allowed just three goals total in six games and at 4-2, could be alone in second when they face Helena High next week.
With the scored knotted at 0-0 in the 63rd minute, Capital finally struck as Taylor Cornwell delivered a goal to give CHS a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
"We played an epic game of hard-fought soccer," Capital girls head coach Brandon Price said. "After we got the lead, our defense just dug in deeper and held on for the win — a huge win for the Lady Bruins."
Speaking of Helena High, the Bengal girls won their fifth straight to start the season and cruised to a 10-0 win over Missoula Big Sky. Avery Kraft and Madilyn Todorovich both finished with hat tricks for Helena High, scoring three goals each. Elsa Grebenc added two goals for good measure, while Logan Todorovich and Tess Lawlor also found the back of the net.
The Bengal boys also notched their third straight win thanks to a 4-1 victory over Big Sky. Kyler Smith led the way for Helena High with a hat trick. Helena High will be back in action Saturday against Missoula Hellgate.
Kalispell Glacier beat visiting Butte Saturday, 10-0. Emmery Schmidt scored three goals. Reagen Brisendine and Calista Wroble each added two goals.
High school volleyball
Helena Capital beat visiting Missoula Big Sky in a marathon, 25-23, 24-26, 12-25, 25-23, 17-15. The loss dropped the Eagles to 1-7 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Hadlea Fred recorded 12 kills and Jordan Whitmire paced the team with 13 digs. Kaitlyn Anderson and Whitmire were each credited with four aces and Fred and Rece Sandau picked up two blocks each at the net.
“We didn’t get the W but I can’t be disappointed about how my girls played,” Big Sky coach Matthew Pimentel said. “They played with intensity, they played with energy all throughout the match. They were scrappy the whole game. Just little things that kinda got to us, but I’m not disappointed with how they played. They played like giants tonight and that’s all I could ask for.”
Valley Christian downed Lincoln, 3-1, after rallying from a 1-0 deficit. The Eagles lost the opener 25-19, then took the final three 25-20, 25-14, 25-14, to get their first win of the season in three tries. The Thursday match between St. Ignatius and Eureka was postponed. Hellgate fell on the road at Helena High, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11. Stevensville defeated Frenchtown, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-13. Izzy Cahall led Frenchtown with six kills, Abby Fauhlber had 10 assists and Cassidy Bagnell had 26 digs. Frenchtown beat Whitefish, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21. Philipsburg beat Darby, 25-23, 25-9, 25-23. Corvallis swept past host East Helena Friday, 25-9, 25-6, 25-16.
High school football
Missoula Big Sky fell to 1-2 with a loss at Class AA fourth-ranked Kalispell Glacier, 56-20. Eagles QB Caleb Hren completed 15 of 31 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Kolb Jensen had 14 rushes for 54 yards. For Glacier, Jake Rendina piled up 161 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Wolfpack QB Gage Sliter threw for 191 yards. Rendina ran for the first two touchdowns, including one from 80 yards, to give the hosts a 14-0 lead. Cole Sandberg answered with a short TD run for the Eagles but Jake Turner took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a TD. Big Sky's Isaac Ayers caught a TD pass last in the final half but his team took trailed 42-13 at the break. Sandberg scored on a short run midway through the third quarter to make the score 42-20.
Class A top-ranked Hamilton posted a 44-20 win at Frenchtown. The visitors opened up a 44-20 lead at halftime. Carson Rostad threw for three touchdowns and scored on a 15-yard scamper to lead Hamilton. Tim Zohner caught 47 and 70 yards TD passes for the visitors. White had a 97-yard kickoff return for Frenchtown.
Hot Springs, ranked No. 3 in the Class C six-man poll, posted a 55-0 home win over North Star. Kyle Lawson had touchdown runs of 17, 8, 1 and 41 yards. QB Jack McAllister had an 18-yard TD run and a 20-yard TD pass to Vania Afonin. Johnny Waterbury added a 53-yard TD run, Alan Peters a 3-yard TD burst and Will Corville a 60-yard TD scamper. "We're playing really good team defense," Hot Springs coach Jim Lawson said. "I think our tackling is really good. We're not the biggest team but our pursuit has been great."
Bigfork rolled to a 48-6 home win over Conrad in Class B action. Patrick Wallen threw for three touchdowns passes and a two-point conversion. Levi Taylor ran for two touichdowns. Top-ranked Florence earned a 43-0 home win over Three Forks.
In other action, Fairfield beat Eureka, 26-19. Polson pummeled East Helena, 63-0, behind 247 yards passing and six TD passes by Jarrett Wilson. Bonners Ferry won at Libby, 7-0. Columbia Falls clipped Ronan, 42-6. Caleb Cheff scored for the Chiefs. Helena Capital dumped Flathead, 57-0. Superior whipped Troy, 62-6. Noxon beat Sunburst, 32-15.
High school golf
Thanks to a nine-shot improvement from day one to day two, Helena Capital's Joe McGreevey won the individual title at the Helena Golf Invite Friday at Bill Roberts Golf Course. McGreevey, who shot a 76 on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday, backed it up with a 67 on Friday giving him a three-shot win as he made up seven a stroke-lead Will Salonen of Glacier, who led after day one.
The Bruins tied Glacier for the title, but eventually lost out on a playoff and took second.
The Wolfpack had three of the other top-four finishers as Salonen (146) took second, Tyler Avery (146) took third and Sam Engellant (147) took fourth. Cale Hines of Capital took fifth (147).
While Glacier and Capital tied for first with 595 before the title was decided in a playoff, Missoula Sentinel took third with 607.
Glacier took home the girls title with a final score of 747 strokes. The Bruins' Jillian Wynne was tied with Glacier's Chloe Tanner after day one but she separated herself with a second-round 78 and won by seven over Tanner and 13 over Helena's Sarah Halferty who was third (170).
The Polson girls took top honors in the Cabinet View Invitational in Libby Friday. They posted a team score of 390, which was 21 strokes better than runner-up Frenchtown. Katie Lewis of Frenchtown was medalist with a score of 74, followed by Macee Greenwood of Corvallis at 79. It marked the second time this week Lewis won after capturing gold at the Corvallis Invitational at the UM Course on Sept. 7. Whitefish won the boys team title with a 299. Marcus Kilman of the Bulldogs was medalist with a score of 71.
College volleyball
Montana boosted its record to 3-4 with a marathon win over Green Bay in the UND Classic Friday in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The set scores were 25-20, 11-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-10.
Ellie Scherffius led the Grizzlies with 15 kills and six blocks. Sentinel grad Elsa Godwin had nine kills, 19 digs and three aces. Sentinel grad Sarina Moreno had 16 digs. Green Bay fell to 3-6 with the loss. Montana will play Drake and North Dakota Saturday.
"I think today was a really big team win," Montana coach Allison Lawrence said. "We had a lot of players step up and do big things, and we continued to get better as the match progressed."
The Grizzlies out-hit (.257 to .232) and out-blocked (9.0 to 4.0) the Phoenix.
Montana won the first and third sets while Green Bay took the second and fourth. The Grizzlies left no doubt in the fifth set, however, never trailing in a 15-10 win, with Scherffius accounting for nearly half of Montana's points in the set.
Women's college soccer
Montana steamrolled winless Texas Southern on Friday in Missoula, 6-0. Taylor Stoeger and Sydney Haustein each scored two goals to lead the Grizzlies (2-4). Taylor Hansen and Skyleigh Thompson each had one goal. Montana held a 32-2 edge in shots over Texas Southern (0-4).
“There are certain games you play when you’re going to be favored, and those are the games you should win,” said UM coach Chris Citowicki, whose team also hit the post or cross bar with three other shots.
“I didn’t want this to be a game for them. I wanted it just to be us attacking the whole time. Defend with really good intensity, win the ball back as often as possible, then go have fun on goal.”