Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Sentinel boys, Hellgate win cross country meet at Rebecca Farms

High school golf

Thanks to a nine-shot improvement from day one to day two, Helena Capital's Joe McGreevey won the individual title at the Helena Golf Invite Friday at Bill Roberts Golf Course. McGreevey, who shot a 76 on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday, backed it up with a 67 on Friday giving him a three-shot win as he made up seven a stroke-lead Will Salonen of Glacier, who led after day one.

The Bruins tied Glacier for the title, but eventually lost out on a playoff and took second.

The Wolfpack had three of the other top-four finishers as Salonen (146) took second, Tyler Avery (146) took third and Sam Engellant (147) took fourth. Cale Hines of Capital took fifth (147).

While Glacier and Capital tied for first with 595 before the title was decided in a playoff, Missoula Sentinel took third with 607.

Glacier took home the girls title with a final score of 747 strokes. The Bruins' Jillian Wynne was tied with Glacier's Chloe Tanner after day one but she separated herself with a second-round 78 and won by seven over Tanner and 13 over Helena's Sarah Halferty who was third (170).