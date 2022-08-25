Thursday high school roundup: Defending State A champion Hamilton beats rival Corvallis

High school football

Defending State A champion Hamilton kicked off the season with a 35-0 road win over rival Corvallis in a Southwest A game. Running back Andrew Frederick carried the ball 21 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns (35 and 2 yards). Quarterback Tyson Bauder completed 15 of 26 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He carried the ball 10 times for 34 yards and one touchdown (28 yards). Wide receiver Eli Taylor caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns (61 and 28 yards).

Columbia Falls opened the season with a 35-7 road win over Stevensville in a nonconference Class A contest. The Wildcats outscored the Yellowjackets 28-0 over the final three quarters after the first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie.

High school soccer

Missoula Hellgate overcame a couple lightning delays to light up the scoreboard in a season-opening sweep of Butte. The boys scored a 10-0 win, while the girls posted a 10-1 victory. In the boys game, Cameron Newbold totaled four goals and one assist; Luca Musco, Curtis Stevens and Tim Scott each tallied two goals and one assist; Tage Olson carded three assists; and Max Williamson and Ian Morris each had one assist.

Libby's soccer teams kicked off the season with a sweep against East Helena. The boys tallied a 7-0 victory, while the girls carded a 5-0 win.

High school volleyball

Noxon picked up a tight four-set win over Victor in each team's season opener, 25-19, 26-24, 16-25, 26-24. Noxon's Emily Brown filled up the stat sheet with 14 kills, 21 assists, seven digs, four aces and three blocks.

Drummond opened the year with a three-set win over Superior, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15. Holly Hauptman led Drummond with 12 kills and 10 digs, while Jessie Struna piled up 25 assists.

Valley Christian rolled to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-9 win over Darby in the season opener for each team.

Seeley-Swan cruised to a season-opening three-set win over Alberton, 25-4, 25-11, 25-21.