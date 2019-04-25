TRACK & FIELD
Girls
Team results
1, Kalispell Flathead 66; 2, Sentinel 58; 3, Hellgate 57.
Individual results
100 — 1, Barnhart, Jessica, Flathead, 13.02. 2, Ratz, Emily, Hellgate, 13.29. 3, Shinn, Mikayla, Flathead, 13.33. 4, Thompson, Skyleigh, Flathead, 13.65.
200 — 1, Ratz, Emily, Hellgate, 27.58. 2, Shinn, Mikayla, Flathead, 27.64. 3, Kanter, Kennedy, Flathead, 27.75. 4, Miller, Noelle, Flathead, 28.34.
400 Meter — 1, Stayner, Brooke, Sentinel, 1:02.14. 2, Shinn, Mikayla, Flathead, 1:03.56. 3, Wilson, McKell, Hellgate, 1:06.54. 4, Siderius, Grayce, Flathead, 1:08.96.
800 — 1, Noland-Gillespie, Tori, Flathead, 2:23.35. 2, Provo, Madi, Hellgate, 2:24.15. 3, Stratton, Ember, Hellgate, 2:25.61. 4, Fisher, Meaghan, Flathead, 2:27.74.
1,600 — 1, Stearns, Elise, Hellgate, 5:16.12. 2, Perrin, Hannah, Flathead, 5:23.66. 3, Munro, Katie, Hellgate, 5:31.99. 4, Kendrick, Abby, Hellgate, 5:32.89.
3,200 — 1, Brooks, Sage, Hellgate, 11:52.86. 2, Munro, Isabel, Hellgate, 12:17.26. 3, DeWit, Jessica, Sentinel, 12:26.44. 4, Cilimburg, Wren, Hellgate, 12:29.11.
100 Hurdles — 1, McElmurry, Ashley, Sentinel, 14.98. 2, McElmurry, Audrey, Sentinel, 16.97. 3, Glidewell, Joylynn, Sentinel, 17.35. 4, Manning, Carlin, Flathead, 17.95.
300 Hurdles — 1, McElmurry, Audrey, Sentinel, 47.60. 2, Thompson, Skyleigh, Flathead, 47.70. 3, Manning, Carlin, Flathead, 50.47. 4, Crowley, Bridget, Flathead, 50.59.
400 Relay — 1, Flathead, 50.85. 2, Sentinel, 52.33. 3, Hellgate, 52.36.
1,600 Relay — 1, Sentinel, 4:19.20. 2, Flathead, 4:19.63. 3, Flathead, 4:26.91.
High Jump — 1, Boles, Madison, Flathead, 4-11. 2, Johnson, Kennedy, Flathead, 4-9. 3, Stayner, Brooke, Sentinel, 4-9. 4, Converse, Clare, Flathead, 4-7.
Pole Vault — 1, Reynolds, Keidon, Sentinel, 9-6. 2, Graham, Sylvie, Hellgate, 8-6. 3, Kurz, Anna, Hellgate, 8-6. 4, Janes, Mikhaila, Hellgate, 7-6.
Long Jump — 1, McElmurry, Ashley, Sentinel, 18-7 1/2. 2, Heggen, Lauren, Sentinel, 17-6 3/4. 3, Johnson, Jenna, Flathead, 16-1 1/2. 4, Graham, Amara, Sentinel, 16-3/4.
Triple Jump — 1, McElmurry, Ashley, Sentinel, 37-10 3/4. 2, McElmurry, Audrey, Sentinel, 34-1/2. 3, Thompson, Sage, Flathead, 32-7 1/4. 4, Smith, Tessa, Flathead, 32-3.
Shot Put — 1, Martin, Kayla, Flathead, 37-5 1/4. 2, Halverson, Allison, Hellgate, 35-0. 3, Parks, Mara, Hellgate, 34-3 1/2. 4, Arneson, Emily, Sentinel, 34-1 1/4.
Discus — 1, Lunday, Kylie, Hellgate, 115-10. 2, Eacker, Rebecca, Flathead, 96-3 1/2. 3, Kopp, Braden, Hellgate, 95-1/2. 4, Kanter, Kennedy, Flathead, 92-1.
Javelin — 1, Pfister, Piper, Hellgate, 123-9. 2, Jackson, Anja, Sentinel, 121-0. 3, Schmidt, Sydney, Hellgate, 105-11. 4, Waters, Samantha, Flathead, 104-1.
Boys
Team results
1, Sentinel 104; 2, Kalispell Flathead 41; 3, Hellgate 34
Individual results
100 — 1, Ater, Payton, Sentinel, 11.56. 2, Baldridge, Matt, Hellgate, 12.00. 3, Daily, Neil, Sentinel, 12.05. 4, Sweatland, Jacob, Hellgate, 12.07.
200 — 1, Ater, Payton, Sentinel, 23.16. 2, Kluesner, Tyler, Flathead, 25.02. 3, Russell, Tanner, Flathead, 25.26. 4, Robinson, Austin, Flathead, 25.34.
400 — 1, Foster, Jaden, Sentinel, 52.21. 2, Richter, Tristan, Hellgate, 52.98. 3, Fischer, Keaton, Flathead, 55.89. 4, Adams, Gabriel, Flathead, 57.16.
800 — 1, Calles, Kyle, Flathead, 2:01.57. 2, Perrin, Ben, Flathead, 2:01.58. 3, McNelis, Noah, Sentinel, 2:01.94. 4, Curtis, Ian, Hellgate, 2:04.69.
1,600 — 1, Horejsi, Lukas, Hellgate, 4:41.49. 2, Quindry, John, Sentinel, 4:46.65. 3, Klumph, Tanner, Sentinel, 4:50.16. 4, Fitzgerald, Ignatius, Hellgate, 4:56.18.
3200 — 1, Hunter, McKay, Sentinel, 10:17.62. 2, Fitzgerald, Ignatius, Hellgate, 10:20.23. 3, MacDonald, Otto, Sentinel, 10:36.84. 4, Lingle, Adam, Sentinel, 10:37.98.
110 Hurdles — 1, Crews, Zac, Sentinel, 17.11. 2, Fischer, Logan, Sentinel, 17.47. 3, Rhoades, Lamar, Sentinel, 18.12. 4, VandenBosch, Ethan, Flathead, 20.48.
300 Hurdles — 1, DeWalt, Jace, Sentinel, 41.29. 2, Rhoades, Lamar, Sentinel, 43.16. 3, Klumph, Drew, Sentinel, 47.93.
400 Relay — 1, Flathead, 45.32. 2, Hellgate, 45.42. 3, Sentinel, 46.42
1,600 Relay — 1, Sentinel, 3:33.72. 2, Hellgate, 3:37.55. 3, Flathead, 3:44.47.
High Jump — 1, Muchmore, Bryson, Sentinel, 6-0. 2, Moon, Seth, Flathead, 6-0. 3, Yorgason, Jacob, Sentinel, 5-6. 3, Adams, Gabriel, Flathead, 5-6.
Pole Vault — 1, Fischer, Logan, Sentinel, 13-0. 2, MacNeil, Jaden, Flathead, 13-0. 3, Boone, Bentley, Flathead, 12-0. 4, Terzo, Tanner, Hellgate, 12-0.
Long Jump — 1, Moon, Seth, Flathead, 20-11. 2, Riddle, Logan, Hellgate, 20-4. 3, Dewaters, Elias, Sentinel, 20-2. 4, Colodonato, Brandon, Hellgate, 20-0.
Triple Jump — 1, Dewaters, Elias, Sentinel, 42-2 1/2. 2, Chalmers, Connor, Sentinel, 41-7. 3, Moon, Seth, Flathead, 41-2. 4, Smith, Cooper, Flathead, 39-3 1/2.
Shot Put — 1, Field, Brock, Sentinel, 51-11. 2, Spencer, Brandon, Sentinel, 43-5. 3, Conwell, Alec, Sentinel, 41-8. 4, Difort, Daniel, Sentinel, 40-5.
Discus — 1, Field, Brock, Sentinel, 147-4. 2, Spencer, Brandon, Sentinel, 141-2. 3, Conwell, Alec, Sentinel, 134-2. 4, Hammond, Patrick, Flathead, 116-3.
Javelin — 1, Ortt, Rylan, Sentinel, 179-5. 2, Riddle, Logan, Hellgate, 168-9. 3, Woldstad, Ryan, Hellgate, 156-3. 4, Gilham, Aidan, Hellgate, 147-10.
SOFTBALL
Stevensville 13, Libby 1
Libby;001;00x;x;-;1;8;2
Stevi;253;3xx;x;-;13;8;1
Hits - Libby: Linsey Walker 3, Emily Carvey (2B), Sammee Bradeen, Sheyla Gallagher 2 (2B), Taylor Munro. Stevi: Kaylee Berning, Syd Paul (2B), Haley Kampka 2 (HR), Ashlin Hiller 2 (2B), Maddie Sims, Cassi Kopsa.
RBIs - Libby: Bradeen. Stevi: Berning 2, Paul, Kampka 5, Hiller, Dani Trangmoe 2.
Glacier 4, Sentinel 3
Hits - Sentinel: Mackenzie Wright 2, Shelby Dunwell 2, Grace Hardy 2, Jalen Cooper.
RBIs - Sentinel: Dunwell 2, Hardy.
Sentinel 20, Flathead 0
Hits - Sentinel: Mackenzie Wright 2, Addy Gaub 2, Shelby Dunwell 4, Grace Hardy 2 (2B), Amy Taylor 2 (HR, 2B), Jalen Cooper 2, Cassidy Schweitzer 2 (2 HR), Keena Kay.
RBIs - Sentinel: Hardy 3, Taylor 5, Kodi Fraser 2, Cooper, Schweitzer 4.
TENNIS
Boys
Loyola 5, Valley Christian 0
Singles: Jacob Bellemah, L, def. Jacob Streit 6-2, 6-3; Teddy Heuchling, L, def. Ethan Roff 6-0, 6-1; Dan Kalevig, L, def. Josh Larson 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: David Ramsey/Jacob Hollenback, L, def. Josh Streit/Riley Reimer 6-3, 6-2; Jaden Job/Gharrett Diehl, L, def. Riley Reimer/Micah McCloy 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Sentinel 7, Big Sky 1
Singles: Liam Johnson, B, def. Ethan Violette 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Aiden Watson, S, def. Jace Tolleson-Knee 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Zach Roosa, S, def. Kris Rosenbaum 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7); Oliver Vernon, S, def. Jacob Donovan 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Sam Olsen/Jack Johnston, S, def. Zuhri Maca-ampao/Drew Yarbrough 6-1, 6-0; Cody Curtis/Connor D'Angelo, S, def. Ryan Harvey/Connor Hungerford 6-0, 6-0; Will Hartzell/Nash Sauter, S, def. Aydan Porch/Max Sterbis 6-1, 6-0; Haiden Crews/Andrew Hauser, S, def. Elliot Botkin/Tanner Brown 6-1, 6-0.
Polson 6, Columbia Falls 1
Singles: Joe McDonald, P, def. John Gilk, 7-5, 6-1; Kendal Forman-Webster, P, def. Neil Getts, 6-4, 6-3; Camryn Lingle, CF, def. Makauly Morrison, 6-1, 6-1; Matt Hobbs, P, def. Colton Byrd, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Anton LeftHand/Trevor Schultz, P, def. Trey Perkins/Bobby Duwbre, 6-3, 6-1; Bridger Wenzel/Coby Devlin, P, def. Mahthi Brower/Caleb Reinsberg, 6-0, 6-1; Michael Smith/Tai Schriver, P, def. Dyllan Anderson/Greg Williamson, 6-2, 6-0.
Girls
Loyola 6, Valley Christian 0
Singles: Evelyn Deschans, L, def. Taylor Munoz 6-0, 6-0; Grace Daniel, L, def. Bella Roff; Sarah Jiang, L, def. Kiela Rumph 6-0, 6-1; McKinna Deschamps, L, def. Katelyn Bell 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Lauren Bodlovic/Melanie Benson, L, def. Taylor Munoz/Trinity Henry 6-0, 6-1; Emma Daniel/McKenna Roume, L, def. Lanessa Gedney/Haley Bell 6-0, 6-0.
Sentinel 6, Big Sky 2
Singles: Meredith Murdock, S, def. Logan Roberts, win by forfeit; Sarah Armstrong, S, def. Elaise Mitchell 6-0, 6-0; Jayden Johnston, S, def. Brooke Williams 6-0, 6-2; Mia McLennan, S, def. Katy Stemple 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Lauren Badger/Leanna Badger, S, def. Cassie Farage/Brookie Gee 6-0, 2-6, 7-6; Beth Hicks/Jaden Brinda, B, def. Danika Firth/MaKenna Carlson 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Katie Stayner/Malone Ingram, S, def. Hollin Keintz/Nikki Sharkey 6-2, 6-0; Madi McDonald/Giashe Vang, B, def. Mirania Kashirots/Karleigh Noland 6-1, 6-3.
Polson 4, Columbia Falls 3
Singles: Hannah Schweikert, CF, def. Berkley Ellis, 0-6, 6-2, 6-1; Shea McGuinness, P, def. Katy Garate, 6-0, 6-0; Maria Vizcay-Vicentin, CF, def. Taylor Bloomfield, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Taylor Collinge, P, def. Julia Sowerine, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: Megan Rost/Qia Harlan, P, def. Taylor Jarrett/Anna Picard, 6-0, 6-0; Ara Mercer/Sarah Kinzle, P, def. Cassidy Norick/Grace Gedlaman, 7-5, 6-2; Gwen Foust/Kylee Dougherty, CF, def. Sierra Lundeen/Carly Garrick, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.