Boys basketball
Drummond took care of business against Lima, topping the Bears 54-42 in District 12 play. Wyatt Rigby scored 17 points for the Trojans and was the only Drummond player in double figures. Peyton Haws led all scorers with 24 points for Lima, who was playing with just six players.
Corvallis downed Florence-Carlton 66-60 on Thursday night following a big third quarter. After trailing by two entering halftime, the Blue Devils outscored the Falcons 37-29 in the second half.
Noxon downed Troy 61-53 behind 32 points and 19 rebounds from Rylan Weltz. Michael Antonich added on 11 points for the Red Devils. Terran Winebark led Troy with 14 points.
Girls basketball
Plains downed Two Eagle River 63-9 behind 19 points from Kylee Altmiller. Kaylah Standeford also added on 19 points while Kimberly Curry had 10
Drummond downed Lima 56-28 on the road Thursday night. Sydney Phillips led the Trojans in scoring with 14 points, while Hannah Bradshaw and Holly Hauptman scored 10 and 12 points, respectively. Lima was led by Gracie Bravo's 11 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Wrestling
Frenchtown had little issue with Whitefish on Thursday night, downing the Bulldogs 50-15. Landen Stewart (113), Roman Duke (126), Smokey Stoker (145), and Canyon Shope (205) recorded pins for the Broncs. Eli Warner recorded a 9-0 major decision against Carter Moran at 120 pounds, while Noah Rausch also added on bonus points for the Broncs with a 12-3 major of Camren Ross. Dakota Flannery had Whitefish's lone pin.
Polson narrowly got by Browning at the Polson Quad, winning the dual 39-36. Polson's Maysn Cowell pinned Ashton Flamand in 3:44, while Kellen Norman grabbed a decision win over Quentin Campos in the Pirates lone non-forfeit wins. Browning got pins from Chris Hall (103), David Sharp (138), Aaron Wells (145), Charlie Bullcalf (182), Brendyn Whiteman (205) and Chuck BraveRock (285).
Browning got a quick fall from Chuck BraveRock at 285 pounds and downed Libby 32-30. The win came after Tyler Smith pinned Chiefs 205-pounder Brendyn Whiteman in the match prior. Browning also got a technical fall win from Quentin Campos at 132 pounds and falls from Ashton Flamand (120) and Chris Hall (103) earlier in the dual. Libby's Zane Nordwick also had a pin.
Polson took care of Columbia Falls 48-22 at the Polson Quad. Braedon Illiff (103), Kedrick Baker (126), Jaren Keene (145), Logan Adler (160), Garrett Croft (170), Aaron O'Roake (205) and Alexander Mathewson (285) all had falls for Pirates.
Whitefish fell to Belgrade 43-18 at the Frenchtown Quad on Thursday evening. Camren Ross had the Bulldogs lone non-forfeit win, pinning Hunter Rowan in 2:43.
Smokey Stoker and Zane Schroeder each recorded falls as Frenchtown took down Lake City, Idaho, 38-35 on Wednesday night. Eli Warner added a decision win over Caden Hess at 113 pounds and John Warner was able to get a technical fall of Ayden Johnson to round out the non-forfeit winners for the Broncs.