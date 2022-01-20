 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP

Thursday sports roundup: Hellgate at Big Sky girls basketball game rescheduled

Girls basketball

The crosstown girls basketball game between Hellgate and Big Sky has been moved from 7 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday at Big Sky because of COVID, according to Hellgate athletic director Nick Laatsch. The boys game is still scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday at Big Sky.

Thompson Falls rolled to a 60-19 win over Libby on Thursday behind Ellie Baxter's 31-point outing.

Boys basketball

Thompson Falls breezed to a 72-24 win over Plains on Thursday. Jesse Claridge led the Blue Hawks with 19 points, while Alex Menzel added 10.

