Thursday sports roundup: Hellgate boys, girls soccer teams get big wins at Kalispell Glacier

The Missoula Hellgate boys and girls earned wins at Kalispell Glacier Thursday. The boys built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 win. "They got us on a corner kick in the first half and the energy changed," said Glacier coach Ryan Billiet, whose team trailed 1-0 at halftime. Solon Grillo actually scored the first half goal for Hellgate in the 11th minute off a deflection. Jake Adams scored on an assist from Felix Hahn and Cameron McNelis scored on a feed from Lars Thorne-Thomsen in the second half. "The best thing about today is some of my younger guys stepped up when we had injuries," Hellgate boys coach Jay Anderson said. "Marcus (Anderson) was injured in the first half and didn't go back in. Connor McMahon was also injured." Anderson mentioned sophomore Otto Stockman, junior Henry Pierce and freshman Brady Reed as three upstarts that rose to the occasion. Hellgate keeper Aidan Anderson also rose to the occasion, stopping a penalty kick late in the first half. Zane Elliott and Davis Rennie scored for the Wolfpack.