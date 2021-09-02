Thursday sports roundup: Hellgate boys, girls soccer teams get big wins at Kalispell Glacier

Soccer
The Missoula Hellgate boys and girls earned wins at Kalispell Glacier Thursday. The boys built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 win. "They got us on a corner kick in the first half and the energy changed," said Glacier coach Ryan Billiet, whose team trailed 1-0 at halftime. Solon Grillo actually scored the first half goal for Hellgate in the 11th minute off a deflection. Jake Adams scored on an assist from Felix Hahn and Cameron McNelis scored on a feed from Lars Thorne-Thomsen in the second half. "The best thing about today is some of my younger guys stepped up when we had injuries," Hellgate boys coach Jay Anderson said. "Marcus (Anderson) was injured in the first half and didn't go back in. Connor McMahon was also injured." Anderson mentioned sophomore Otto Stockman, junior Henry Pierce and freshman Brady Reed as three upstarts that rose to the occasion. Hellgate keeper Aidan Anderson also rose to the occasion, stopping a penalty kick late in the first half. Zane Elliott and Davis Rennie scored for the Wolfpack.
The Hellgate girls (3-0) won a wild one, 5-3. Ashley Young scored two goals and Carmen Anderson, Lucia Baker and Maizy Miller each scored one. Baker, Anderson and Miller picked up assists.
The Missoula Sentinel girls (2-1) earned a thrilling 1-0 home win over Helena Capital. Shaye Ewing scored for the Spartans on a long assist from keeper Kassidy Kirgan in the 29th minute. "Capital definitely brought a tough game today and it was not easy," Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge said. "It was a lot of back and forth. They made us work for every pass we completed."
The Missoula Sentinel boys fell to 1-2 on the season with a home loss to Helena Capital on Thursday, 1-0. Trey Moseman scored for the Bruins in the latter stages of the second half on an assist by Jace Claassen. "We had moments and chances that we created and they just didn't go in," coach Justin Mikkola said of his Sentinel team.
Volleyball
Superior swept Hot Springs, 3-0. Sorren Reece had 15 kills and eight assists for the Bobcats. Lanie Crabb had 12 digs. Lily Winn had three kills and two blocks for Hot Springs.
Football
East Helena has canceled its high school football game against Columbia Falls on Friday night due to COVID-19 issues at the school.
Superintendent Dan Rispens announced the cancellation Tuesday in a letter to parents outlining COVID-19 issues in the district. Rispens also said in the letter that the district recently changed its protocols to require students to learn remotely for two weeks if they've had close contact with someone who has tested positive; remote learners are not allowed to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports.
Rispens said one staff member and one student at the high school have tested positive for COVID. Many students are learning remotely because of close contact; how many of those are football players is unclear.