Thursday sports roundup: Hellgate, Sentinel soccer teams earn victories

High school soccer
The Missoula Hellgate girls finished their regular season with a big win at Helena Capital on Thursday, 5-0. Lucia Baker started the scoring on an assist from Ashley Young. Carmen Anderson made it 2-0 on a feed from Young. Anderson added an unassisted goal and Gabby Beaton rounded out the scoring on an assist from Clara Tallent. Keeper Nova Gardner nine saves. The Knights will open postseason play on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Fort Missoula Regional Park.
The Hellgate boys finished their regular season with a 3-2 win at Helena Capital. The Knights built a 3-0 lead and then made wholesale substitutions before the Bruins made a late charge. Jake Adams scored first for the Knights on an assist from Marcus Anderson. Solan Grillo made it 2-0 on a feed from Luca Musco. Floyd Stevens scored the third goal for Hellgate. The defending state champion Knights will open postseason play against an opponent to be determined on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Fort Missoula.
The Missoula Sentinel boys whipped visiting Kalispell Flathead, 8-1. It was a big day for the Spartans seniors. Charlie Chaliwa scored two goals. Jayce Gerstle, Maddox Reimer and Jayden Chong also got into the scoring act. "The way they responded after being scored on first was great," Sentinel coach Justin Mikkola said. "There are things we can improve on but overall it was a very good team performance."
The Sentinel girls blanked Kalispell Flathead, 3-0, in Missoula. Jayden Nash scored the first goal in the opening half. Faith Marshall recorded the second goal from just outside the 18-yard box and Gracie Hietala added an insurance goal. Keeper Kassidy Kirgan was credited with the shutout. The Spartans will open tournament play at home on Tuesday afternoon against an opponent to be determined. The Missoula Big Sky girls dropped a 2-0 decision to Helena.
The Kalispell Glacier girls posted a 7-0 win over Butte. Reagan Brisendine tallied three goals for the Wolfpack.
High school volleyball
Missoula Sentinel steamrolled to a sweep at Butte on Thursday, 25-19, 25-19, 25-12. Quincy Frohlich had eight kills and three aces for the Spartans. Paige Sawyer pitched in with 18 assists and three blocks. Raia Chase had 19 digs for Sentinel.
Thompson Falls recorded a home win over St. Ignatius Thursday, 25-9, 25-10, 25-16. Scarlette Schwindt piled up 10 kills for the Blue Hawks. Elli Pardee had 16 assists and Cheyla Irvine four digs for Thompson Falls. Darby posted a win at Lincoln Thursday, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21. St. Regis surged past Plains, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20.
College volleyball
Montana fell to 1-6 in Big Sky Conference play with a heartbreaker home loss to Portland State, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 4-15. Sentinel grad Sarina Mareno led the Grizzlies in digs with 22. Sentinel grad Elsa Godwin added 14 digs. Paige Clark led Montana with 23 kills and Catie Semadeni added 19. Portland State improved to 6-1 in Big Sky play.
High school football
Missoula Hellgate dropped a 30-27 home decision to Butte. The Knights led 27-23 midway through the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on. Jace Stenson's 8-yard touchdown pass with 4:01 left lifted the Bulldogs to the road win. Connor Dick had a big game in defeat for the Knights. He completed 15 of 40 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns and he ran the ball 19 times for 148 yards. Jacob Sweatland scored rushing and receiving touchdowns for Hellgate. Teammates Ian Finch and Leo Filardi each had receiving touchdowns. Stenson completed 21 of 29 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns.