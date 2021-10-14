Thursday sports roundup: Hellgate, Sentinel soccer teams earn victories

High school soccer

The Missoula Hellgate girls finished their regular season with a big win at Helena Capital on Thursday, 5-0. Lucia Baker started the scoring on an assist from Ashley Young. Carmen Anderson made it 2-0 on a feed from Young. Anderson added an unassisted goal and Gabby Beaton rounded out the scoring on an assist from Clara Tallent. Keeper Nova Gardner nine saves. The Knights will open postseason play on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Fort Missoula Regional Park.

The Hellgate boys finished their regular season with a 3-2 win at Helena Capital. The Knights built a 3-0 lead and then made wholesale substitutions before the Bruins made a late charge. Jake Adams scored first for the Knights on an assist from Marcus Anderson. Solan Grillo made it 2-0 on a feed from Luca Musco. Floyd Stevens scored the third goal for Hellgate. The defending state champion Knights will open postseason play against an opponent to be determined on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Fort Missoula.