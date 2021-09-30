Thursday sports roundup: Hellgate soccer teams trounce Kalispell Flathead

High school soccer
The Hellgate girls posted a 9-0 road win over Kalispell Flathead Thursday. Carmen Anderson, Chloe Anderson and Lucia Baker each scored two goals. Carmen Anderson added three assists. Gabby Beaton, Ashley Young and Alix Mund also scored. Keeper Nova Gardner made two saves for the Knights. The Hellgate boys won 10-0. Cameron Newbold, Henry Pearce and Brady Reed each had two goals for the Knights. Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Marcus Anderson, Tage Olson and Cameron McNelis each had one goal. The Knights (8-0-1) will host Glacier on Saturday at noon in a matchup of the top teams in the Western AA.
The Kalispell Glacier girls posted a 6-0 win over Missoula Big Sky. Reagen Brisendine led the Wolfpack with two goals and two assists. Glacier keeper Ella Wilson made five saves. Hamilton posted a 3-0 win over the Loyola Sacred Heart girls.
Sam Ells scored two goals and made one assist, and Zane Elliott had one goal and two assists and the Kalispell Glacier boys beat Missoula Big Sky 8-1 Thursday in Western AA soccer. Harrison Sanders added a goal and an assist for Glacier (8-1-0), which outshot the Eagles 18-2 on the Wolfpack’s home field. John Pyron and Jake Ritzdorf each scored, supplying the assist an each other's goal. Davis Rennie and Joey Paolini had goals as well. Daniel Chinikay scored for Big Sky.
The Loyola boys posted a 3-2 win over Hamilton. Raef Konzen scored two goals and Luca Dombrowski added one for the Rams. Thomas Walthall had an assist. Keeper Calvin Galloway had four saves for Loyola. Braeden Stevens had a goal for Hamilton.
High school golf
Defending State AA boys medalist Kade McDonough of Missoula Sentinel sits four strokes back after the first 18 holes in this year's state meet at Cottonwood Hills in Bozeman. McDonough shot a 3-over score of 75. Jordan and Justus Verge of Bozeman Gallatin each shot 71 to seize the lead heading into Friday's final round. Jack Prigge of Butte and Joe McGreevey of Capital are tied for fourth at 74 and Big Sky's Hayden Ellis is fifth with 73. Will Salonen of Glacier sits in sixth at 74. Four others golfers are tied with McDonough in seventh, including Trey Engellant of Glacier. Gallatin has built a big lead in the team race at 6 over par.
Kalispell Glacier's Chloe Tanner sits in second place in the State AA girls meet in Bozeman after firing a first-round score of 82. Bella Johnson of Billings West leads the way with her 71. West leads the team standings at 28 over par. Glacier is 101 strokes over par.
High school cross country
The Hamilton boys won the four-team Hamilton Invitational Thursday. They posted 22 points to underscore runner-up Corvallis by 19. Brinson Wyche of the Blue Devils won the 5,000-meter boys race in 16:29.38. Corvallis won the three-team girls competition with 22 points. Laurie Davidson of Corvallis won the 5,000-meter event in 20:39.62.
High school football
Frenchtown posted a 38-23 win on Thursday over Kellogg, Idaho. Quarterback Eli Quinn had a rushing and passing touchdown for the Broncs and Noah Rausch and Peyton Hick each added one rushing TD. Carter White had a 90-yard kickoff return for a TD for Frenchtpwn and teammate Gavin Palen kicked a 22-yard field goal.
High school volleyball
Ronan beat Libby, 25-21, 25-19, 25-27, 25-21. Olivia Clairmont had 12 kills and 3.5 blocks for the Maidens. Margaret Cordova had 15 digs and Leina Ulutoa had 20 assists. Loyola swept Valley Christian Thursday, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10. Eureka swept Troy, 25-10, 25-18, 25-13. Stevensville topped Hamilton, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16. Whitefish whipped Browning, 25-11, 25-16, 25-19.