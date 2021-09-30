Thursday sports roundup: Hellgate soccer teams trounce Kalispell Flathead

The Loyola boys posted a 3-2 win over Hamilton. Raef Konzen scored two goals and Luca Dombrowski added one for the Rams. Thomas Walthall had an assist. Keeper Calvin Galloway had four saves for Loyola. Braeden Stevens had a goal for Hamilton.

High school golf

Defending State AA boys medalist Kade McDonough of Missoula Sentinel sits four strokes back after the first 18 holes in this year's state meet at Cottonwood Hills in Bozeman. McDonough shot a 3-over score of 75. Jordan and Justus Verge of Bozeman Gallatin each shot 71 to seize the lead heading into Friday's final round. Jack Prigge of Butte and Joe McGreevey of Capital are tied for fourth at 74 and Big Sky's Hayden Ellis is fifth with 73. Will Salonen of Glacier sits in sixth at 74. Four others golfers are tied with McDonough in seventh, including Trey Engellant of Glacier. Gallatin has built a big lead in the team race at 6 over par.

Kalispell Glacier's Chloe Tanner sits in second place in the State AA girls meet in Bozeman after firing a first-round score of 82. Bella Johnson of Billings West leads the way with her 71. West leads the team standings at 28 over par. Glacier is 101 strokes over par.

High school cross country