Thursday sports roundup: Hellgate's May finishes with fastest girls time in Helena 7 of 7 meet

Kensey May of Missoula Hellgate finished with the fastest girls time in the Helena 7 of 7 meet Thursday at Bill Roberts Golf Course. The meet featured 48 teams and her mark of 18:02.05 was more than 15 seconds faster than runner-up Kylie Hartnett of Helena. The boys and girls ran together and May ran with the No. 1s. "Last year I ran this race and I ran 19:13," May said. "It's a really hilly course, so I think for this course I ran really well. I probably could have stayed with the boys more but I'm happy with it. "Bozeman won the girls team title with 15 points and Hellgate was second with 20. Sam Ells of Kalispell Glacier and Finneas Colescott of Hellgate finished with the two fastest boys times. Ells had the best time of the day (15:15.65) and Colescott was right behind him at 15:56.02 in the No. 1 boys race. Missoula Sentinel and Hellgate tied for the boys team title with 18 points apiece. Tanner Klumph led the Spartans with his sixth place time of 16:26.73 in the No. 1 boys race.