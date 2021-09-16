Thursday sports roundup: Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team moves to 6-0

High school soccer

The Missoula Hellgate boys maintained their perfect record with a 10-0 win over Missoula Big Sky on the artificial surface at Fort Missoula Thursday. Cameron McNelis and Marcus Anderson each scored two goals to lead the Knights (6-0). Also scoring goals were Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Cameron Newbold, Nathan Bruns, Henry Pierce, Jake Adams and Solan Grillo. "We started a little slow but we did a much better job moving the ball in the second half," said Hellgate coach Jay Anderson, whose team led 6-0 at halftime.

The Hellgate girls (4-1-1) posted a 5-0 win over Big Sky at Fort Missoula. Ashley Young scored two goals and Carmen Anderson, Maizy Mller and Quyhn McKelvey-Pham each had one goal. Anderson added three assists while Young and Liv Thorne-Thomsen each had one. Keeper Nova Gardner had four saves for the Knights. "The girls rose to the occasion when we were dealing with adversity," Hellgate coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge said. "We had three starters gone and one girl playing out of position. I saw how good our depth is tonight."

Kalispell Glacier posted a 1-0 win over Kalispell Flathead. Calista Wroble scored for the Wolfpack. Keeper Ella Wilson made five saves.