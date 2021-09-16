Thursday sports roundup: Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team moves to 6-0

High school soccer
The Missoula Hellgate boys maintained their perfect record with a 10-0 win over Missoula Big Sky on the artificial surface at Fort Missoula Thursday. Cameron McNelis and Marcus Anderson each scored two goals to lead the Knights (6-0). Also scoring goals were Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Cameron Newbold, Nathan Bruns, Henry Pierce, Jake Adams and Solan Grillo. "We started a little slow but we did a much better job moving the ball in the second half," said Hellgate coach Jay Anderson, whose team led 6-0 at halftime.
The Hellgate girls (4-1-1) posted a 5-0 win over Big Sky at Fort Missoula. Ashley Young scored two goals and Carmen Anderson, Maizy Mller and Quyhn McKelvey-Pham each had one goal. Anderson added three assists while Young and Liv Thorne-Thomsen each had one. Keeper Nova Gardner had four saves for the Knights. "The girls rose to the occasion when we were dealing with adversity," Hellgate coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge said. "We had three starters gone and one girl playing out of position. I saw how good our depth is tonight."
Kalispell Glacier posted a 1-0 win over Kalispell Flathead. Calista Wroble scored for the Wolfpack. Keeper Ella Wilson made five saves.
The Big Sky girls rallied for a 2-1 win over Kalispell Glacier on Tuesday. Noel Migliaccio scored off a keeper deflection and Mazey Kasberg scored the game-winner on a free kick. Glacier drew first blood in the match on a goal by Reagan Brisendine in the 56th minute.
High school volleyball
Big Sky lost at Butte on Tuesday, 25-14, 25-13, 25-7. Brooke McGrath and Ashley Olson led the way for the Bulldogs with eight kills apiece. Olivia Quinn racked up 18 assists and Katie Keller added 10. Jordyn Bolton and Mollee Conlan chipped in with 12 and 11 kills, respectively.
Whitefish dropped a home match to Libby Tuesday, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. Ember Rhode collected 10 kills, 13 digs and six aces for the Loggers. Taylor Means had eight kills and two blocks and Jadi Walburn 11 digs for the Bulldogs. Seeley-Swan beat Darby Thursday, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11.
Dillon won at Stevensville Thursday, 25-23, 12-25, 25-13, 25-23. Daphne Engel had 14 kills, nine aces and 16 digs for the Yellowjackets. Tilli Danczyk had two blocks. Corvallis beat Butte Central, 25-15, 25-23, 27-25. St. Regis beat Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23. Baylee Pruitt had four aces and 15 assists for the Tigers. Lily Winn had three aces and eight kills for the Savage Heat.
High school football
Whitefish posted a 24-6 win over Stevensville. The game was moved to Thursday due to challenges finding officials for Friday.