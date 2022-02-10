Thursday sports roundup: No. 5 St. Ignatius boys bounce No. 10 Thompson Falls

High school boys basketball

In a clash of Class B ranked teams, No. 5 St. Ignatius stopped No. 10 Thompson Falls, 71-35. Zoran LaFrombois scored 26 points and Cederick McDonald added 14 to lead the Bulldogs. Bryson LeCoure led the Blue Hawks with six points.

Class B fourth-ranked Florence posted a 62-27 road win over Anaconda. Beau Neal led the Falcons with 16 points, followed by Patrick Duchien with 10.

Libby posted a 48-31 home win over Whitefish. Caden Williams scored 19 points for the Loggers. Talon Holmquist tallied 12 points for the Bulldogs.

St. Regis rolled past Valley Christian, 64-48. Caleb Ball poured in 30 points for the Tigers. Riley Renner scored 14 points for the Eagles and Branson Becker added 13.

Corvallis steamrolled to a 62-22 home win over Stevensville. Donovan Potter scored 17 points for the Blue Devils. Kellan Beller led the Yellowjackets with seven points.

Superior edged Lincoln, 40-35. Orion Plaake recorded 17 points for the Bobcats. Teegan Tybo tallied 15 points for the Lynx and Andrew Brown added 12.

High school girls basketball

Superior stormed to a 56-23 win over Lincoln Thursday. Cassie Green led the Bobcats with 22 points, followed by Darby Haskins and Lanie Crabb each with 14. Kylee Copenhaver led the Lynx with 12 points.

In a battle of Class B ranked teams, Anaconda posted a 59-50 home win over Florence Thursday. Trista Williams led the Falcons with 14 points and Kasidy Yeoman added 12. Makena Patrick scored 15 points for the Copperheads.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0