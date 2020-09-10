Thursday's high school results

Soccer
Boys
Hellgate 4, Helena 1
Helena;1;0;-;1
Hellgate;1;3;-;1
MH - Reggie Duce, 15:00
HH - Russell Wells, penalty kick, 23:00
MH - Connor McMahon (Marcus Anderson), 70:00
MH - Duce (Felix Hahn), 74:00
MH - Duce (Floyd Stevens), 78:00
Shots on goal: Helena 2, Hellgate 11. Fouls: Helena 6, Hellgate 6. Corners: Helena 1, Hellgate 4. Saves: Helena 3 (Dylan Maharg), Hellgate 2 (Aidan Anderson).
Whitefish 2, Stevensville 0
Whitefish;0;2;-;2
Stevensville;0;0;-0
W - Brandon Mendoza (James Thompson), 63:00
W - Gabe Menicke, 70:00
Shots on goal: Whitefish 8, Stevensville 3. Saves: Whitefish: 1, Stevensville: 6. Corner kicks: Whitefish: 4. Stevensville: 2. Fouls: Whitefish 2 yellow cards, Stevensville 1 yellow cards.
Sentinel 6, Flathead 0
Sentinel;2;4;-;6
Flathead;0;0;-;0
S - Hunter Chatriand, 3:00
S - Tait Kuchenbrod (Jayce Gerstle), 21:00
S - Gerstle, 63:00
S - Kuchenbrod, 68:00
S - Chatriand, 68:00
S - Dawson Herzer (Gerstle), 70:00
Shots: Sentinel: 14, Flathead: 1. Saves: Johnathan King 6, Will Thomas 1. Corners: Sentinel: 3, Flathead 5. Fouls: Sentinel: 4, Flathead 7.
Loyola 1, Corvallis 0
Loyola;0;1;-;1
Corvallis;0;0;-;0
L - Will Burns (Lexon Sant), 55:22
Shots: Loyola 11, Corvallis 8. Saves: Loyola (Hudson Kovics 1), Corvallis: 4.
Volleyball
Clark Fork def. St. Regis
25-15, 25-13, 25-18
Clark Fork: Kills (Cassie Green 5); Blocks (Green 1, Aubrie Constant 1); Digs (Constant 4); Assists (Sorren Reese 8); Aces (Bailey Milender 3).
St. Regis: Kills (Macy Hill 4); Blocks (Rylie Burnham 1); Digs (Karmen Alexander 7, Burnham 6, Hill 5); Assists (Alexander 26, Hill 15, Burnham 1); Aces (Burnham 5, Alexander 3, Hill 1).
Charlo def. Plains
25-11, 25-17, 25-9
Plains (1-3): Kills: 5 (Kaylah Standeford 3); Blocks 2 (Madison Elliott 1, Standeford 1); Digs: 89 (Dacia Black 20); Assists: 4 (Izzy Butcher 2); Aces: 2 (Black 1, Butcher 1).
Charlo (5-0): Kills: 35 (Kassidi Cox 10); Blocks: 0; Digs: 23 (Carlee Fryberger 10); Assists: 29 (Connor Fryberger 17); Aces: 19 (Cox 8).
C. Falls def. Ronan
25-17, 25-18, 25-23
Ronan: Kills: 18 (Madeline McCrea 5); Blocks: 6 (McCrea 4); Digs: 28 (Leina Ulutoa 10); Assists: 18 (Hannah Rowe 17); Aces: 5 (Rowe 2).
C. Falls: Kills: 33 (Mady Hoerner 12, Dillen Hoerner 6); Blocks: 5 (Hannah Schweikert 3, Maddy Hoerner 3); Digs: 39 (Schweikert 9, McKenna Rensel 6); Assists: 25 (Schweikert 23); Aces: 11 (Dillen Hoerner 5, Schweikert 4).
T. Falls def. Deer Lodge
25-18, 26-24, 25-13
Deer Lodge: N/A
T. Falls: Kills: 34 (Scarlette Schwindt 11, Cheyla Irvine 6); Blocks: (Jody Detlaff 2, Riley Wilson 2); Digs: 17 (Detlaff 7, Schwindt 5); Assists: 25 (Wilson 14, Schwindt 8); Aces: 6 (Irvine 2, Ariana Wood 2).
Eureka def. St. Ignatius
25-16, 25-9, 25-18
Eureka: Kills (Reena Truman 6, Rihanna Hawkins 6, Katie Schmidt 6); Digs (Kamber Brown 13); Blocks (Truman 5).
Seeley-Swan def. Victor
25-19, 25-9, 25-16
Seeley: Kills (Bethany Hoag 8, Kyla Conley 4, Aspen Conley 4, Klaire Kovatch 4, Sariah Maughan 2); Blocks (Hoag 2, Kovatch 1); Digs (Jordan Johnson 2); Assists (Aspen Conley 10, Johnson 9, Maughan 2, Ava Thornsberry 1); Aces (Maughan 3, Kovatch 1, Dani Sexton 1).
Victor: N/A
Drummond def. Lincoln
25-6, 25-10, 25-13
Drummond: N/A
Lincoln: Kills (Nikki Snyder 2, Jaylin Lewenight 2, Jenna Templeton 1, Krymzen Dempster 1); Blocks (Lewenight 2); Digs (Templeton 3, Snyder 2, Kylee Copenhaver 1, Jessica Zarske 1); Assists (Zarske 2, Templeton 2); Aces (Zarske 1, Templeton 1, Lewenight 1).
Corvallis def. Florence
25-21, 25-19, 28-26
Florence: Kills 23 (Gracie Houston 6); Blocks 2 (Kasidy Yeoman 1, Houston 1, Maddie Potter 1); Digs: 62 (Kolbi Wood 21); Assists: 16 (Yeoman 14); Aces: 4 (Houston 1, McKenzie Little 1, Yeoman 1, Jayden Hendrickson 1).
Corvallis: Kills 37 (Madeline Gilder 19); Blocks: 2 (Jenna Jordan 2); Digs: 65 (Paige Colaprete 18); Assists: 29 (Brooklyn Powell 27); Aces: 4 (Gilder 2, Hailey Anderson 2).
Philipsburg def. Darby
25-16, 14-25, 22-25, 25-11, 15-13
Darby: N/A
Philipsburg: Kills: 34 (Amelia Hill 8); Blocks: 11 (Reece Pitcher 4); Digs: 14 (Lucia Lee 4, Anna Belle Locke 4); Assists: 29 (Lee 13); Aces: 29 (Locke 9).
Frenchtown def. Stevensville
25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 20-18
Frenchtown: Kills: 24 (Demi Smith 8, Rylee Belcourt 7); Blocks: 12 (Emily Rehbein 6); Digs: 26 (Cassidy Bagnell 12); Assists: 21 (Izzy Cahall 21); Aces: 12 (Belcourt 4).
Stevensville: Kills: 54 (Aliyah Anderson 16, Ella Hendrickson 12); Blocks: 13 (Anderson 3, Daphne Engel 3, Kennedy Praast 3); Digs: 86 (Engel 19, Hendrickson 15); Assists: 51 (Maddie Weber 50); Aces: 17 (Weber 4, Engel 4).
Football
Frenchtown;0;19;12;6;-;37
Corvallis;0;0;6;0;-;6
F - Devin Shelton 3 pass from Wyatt Hayes (Brandon Finley PAT no good)
F - Garrett Schmill 35 interception return (Finely PAT good)
F - Finley 26 pass from Hayes (Finley PAT no good)
F - Hayes 1 run (Finley PAT no good)
C - Preston Griffin 4 run (PAT blocked)
F - Shelton 6 run (Finely PAT no good)
F - Shelton 15 run (Finley PAT no good)
