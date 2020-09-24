Thursday's prep roundup: Big Sky volleyball team wins marathon at Hellgate

Volleyball
Missoula Big Sky won a thriller Thursday at Missoula Hellgate, 25-27, 26-24, 25-16, 18-25, 15-10. Beth Hicks paced the Eagles with 21 kills. Hadlea Fred had four aces and four blocks. Kami Cutting had 20 assists and Nikki Cathey 27 digs for Big Sky. Gillian Sherrill had 10 kills and three aces for the Knights. Kennedy Kuhn had 17 assists and Maggie Vann 31 digs. "We were pretty inconsistent as far as our energy tonight," Hellgate coach Brittany Tilleman said. "We were very up and down, then throughout the match we got more consistent from the service line but we couldn't keep our momentum throughout the match." Big Sky coach Mathew Pimentel was unavailable for comment at press time.
Sentinel junior Paige Sawyer was all over the court in helping the Spartans pull out a hard-fought win over Butte, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23, to improve to 4-2 heading into their final game of their first trip through conference play. Sawyer collected 26 assists, 10 kills and nine digs. Quincy Frohlich matched her with 10 kills, Montana commit Sierra Dennison added four blocks, Preslie Neil had three aces and Jayden Johnston led with 10 digs.
"Paige was all-around aggressive and pretty focused in the front row," Sentinel coach Kasey Arceniega said. "She was aggressive but also very smart with her kills and consistent with her serving. Butte is a good team, and we couldn't rely on them making errors, so playing aggressive was nice to see."
Drummond won at Valley Christian, 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 25-12. Sydney Phillips led the Trojans with 12 kills, seven aces, 11 digs and four blocks. Ellie Hover had 10 kills for the Eagles and Addie Glidewell seven digs.
Thompson Falls rolled to a three-set home victory against St. Ignatius, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10, behind the play of junior Scarlette Schwindt, who filled up the stat sheet with 13 kills, eight assists and five aces. Senior Jody Detlaff added six kills, three blocks and two aces for the Blue Hawks, Riley Wilson had a team-best 18 assists and Ariana Wood led with nine digs. St. Ignatius' Sydney Brander had a team-best five kills and the lone ace, while Keana Thomas had three blocks.
Columbia Falls swept past host Ronan, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21. Dillen Hoerner floored 11 kills and Mady Hoerner 10 for the Wildkats. Hannah Schweikert piled up 30 assists and six aces and McKenna Rensel added 14 digs for Columbia Falls.
Cross country
The Eureka boys edged out Columbia Falls by the slightest of margins to win the Thompson Falls Invite on Thursday. The Lions had a team score of 60, just below the Wildcats' 61. Issac Reynolds was Eureka's top finisher, taking third, while teammates Gavin Bates and Chaidh Lochridge placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Brant Heiner of Ronan ran a 16:25.08 to win the individual title by nearly 50 seconds over Justin Morgan of Thompson Falls. Jacob Henson of Whitefish was fourth, James Role of Columbia Falls took fifth, Mason Genovese of Whitefish was eighth, James Petersen of Columbia Falls placed ninth and Seth Umbriaco of Columbia Falls rounded out the top 10.
The Columbia Falls girls ran away with the team title at the Thompson Falls Invite. Wildcats senior Lara Erickson ran a 20:31.74 to win the individual by about 23 seconds over teammate Hannah Sempf. Fellow Columbia Falls runner Alyssa Blankenship took ninth. Seeley-Swan had three finishers in the top 10: Emily Maughan was third, Sariah Maughan placed fifth and Kyla Conley took sixth. Maddie Yakos of Drummond placed fourth, Abigail Sherwood of Frenchtown was seventh, Paetra Cooke of Whitefish ended eighth and Gracie Yakos of Drummond rounded out the top 10.
Soccer
The Missoula Big Sky girls posted a 3-1 win at Butte Thursday. Miya Nash scored two goals and Madyson Milliken added one for the Eagles, who were coming off a big crosstown win over Hellgate Tuesday. Mazey Kasberg picked up an assist on Milliken's goal. Big Sky will play host to Sentinel on Saturday at noon. If the Eagles win, they will secure the mythical city title.
