Thursday's prep roundup: Big Sky volleyball team wins marathon at Hellgate

Missoula Big Sky won a thriller Thursday at Missoula Hellgate, 25-27, 26-24, 25-16, 18-25, 15-10. Beth Hicks paced the Eagles with 21 kills. Hadlea Fred had four aces and four blocks. Kami Cutting had 20 assists and Nikki Cathey 27 digs for Big Sky. Gillian Sherrill had 10 kills and three aces for the Knights. Kennedy Kuhn had 17 assists and Maggie Vann 31 digs. "We were pretty inconsistent as far as our energy tonight," Hellgate coach Brittany Tilleman said. "We were very up and down, then throughout the match we got more consistent from the service line but we couldn't keep our momentum throughout the match." Big Sky coach Mathew Pimentel was unavailable for comment at press time.