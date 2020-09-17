Thursday's prep roundup: Corvallis downs Frenchtown in volleyball, Polson soccer tallies wins

Soccer
The Polson girls jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Libby and rolled to 6-2 victory. Kyla Heiser scored two goals, Sophia Moderie and Tia Mercer each had a goal and an assist, and Myranda Heiser had two assists. Autumn Burland and Lily Armstrong added one goal apiece, and Scout Wenzel had an assist for the Pirates. Libby got goals from Isabelle Kapan and Bethany Thomas in the opening 12 minutes of the second half, but Polson scored six minutes later to halt any threat.
The Polson boys also got a win, downing Libby 6-0.
Whitefish and Columbia Falls tied 1-1 on Thursday afternoon. In the 8th minute Marvin Kimera sent a goal past Columbia falls keeper Bryce Dunham to give the Bulldogs an early lead. The Wildcats answered 12 minutes later with an equalizer from Walt Nichols. Dunham had 17 saves during the game as Whitefish outshot Columbia Falls 18-9. The Whitefish girls won the other game against the Wildkats, taking the match 1-0.
Volleyball
Defending Class A state champion Corvallis had to muscle through Frenchtown for a 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 victory to improve to 4-0. Madeline Gilder paced Corvallis with 14 kills, while Brooklyn Powell and Katelyn Behner each put down three aces, and Jenna Jordan blocked five shots. Shelby Smith led Frenchtown with five kills. Down 17-5 in the third set, the Blue Devils rallied to finish the game out in three and stay undefeated at 4-0.
Hot Springs got a four-set win over St. Regis 25-17, 25-5, 23-25, 25-17 on Thursday night. Katelyn Christensen had a strong game for the Savage head, tallying six aces, eight kills and six digs. Lizzy Fisher had eight assists, while Savannah Reesma had two blocks. St. Regis got 12 kills from Karmen Alexander and five kills from Grace King.
Columbia Falls overcame a tight second set against Polson to earn a 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 victory. Mady Hoerner collected 18 kills, four aces and two blocks, all team highs. Hannah Schweikert had 34 of the team's 37 assists. Maggie Todd paced Polson with nine kills and 16 digs.
Clark Fork swept Plains 25-18, 25-20, 25-23. Sorren Reese had 14 kills for the Mountain Cats, while Cathy Green tacked on 12 assists. Bailey Milender had 14 digs. Madison Elliott had three kills for Plains, while Lexa Craft had 34 digs.
Ronan got a big win over Whitefish, taking down the Bulldogs in four sets. Behind a monster game from Madeline McCrea, the Maidens won 25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19. McCrea had 13 kills, 5.5 blocks and 13 digs. Hannah Rowe added on three aces and 32 assists for Ronan.
Florence-Carlton took swept through Deer Lodge 25-8, 25-12, 25-21 to bounce back after a loss to Loyola Sacred Heart on Wednesday.
Golf
Cameron Kahle of Whitefish won the boys individual title at the Corvallis SFC Invitational in Hamilton, shooting a 75 for a two-stroke victory over Luke Schlimgen of Corvallis. On the girls side, Macee Greenwood of Corvallis continued her dominant run this season by shooting a 76 to win by 14 strokes.
Football
Whitefish beat Browning 58-6 to improve to 2-2. Browning was down 44-6 at the half and falls to 0-4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!