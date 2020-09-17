Thursday's prep roundup: Corvallis downs Frenchtown in volleyball, Polson soccer tallies wins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Soccer

The Polson girls jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Libby and rolled to 6-2 victory. Kyla Heiser scored two goals, Sophia Moderie and Tia Mercer each had a goal and an assist, and Myranda Heiser had two assists. Autumn Burland and Lily Armstrong added one goal apiece, and Scout Wenzel had an assist for the Pirates. Libby got goals from Isabelle Kapan and Bethany Thomas in the opening 12 minutes of the second half, but Polson scored six minutes later to halt any threat.

The Polson boys also got a win, downing Libby 6-0.

Whitefish and Columbia Falls tied 1-1 on Thursday afternoon. In the 8th minute Marvin Kimera sent a goal past Columbia falls keeper Bryce Dunham to give the Bulldogs an early lead. The Wildcats answered 12 minutes later with an equalizer from Walt Nichols. Dunham had 17 saves during the game as Whitefish outshot Columbia Falls 18-9. The Whitefish girls won the other game against the Wildkats, taking the match 1-0.

Volleyball