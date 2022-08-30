 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday high school sports roundup: Big Sky girls roll past Kalispell Flathead

High school soccer

The Missoula Big Sky girls steamrolled to a 7-1 home win over Kalispell Flathead Tuesday on the Eagles' pitch. Avery DeCoite scored four goals, including the first two, and Michenna George added two. AK Puryear also had a goal for Big Sky as the team improved to 2-0-1. Recording an assist for the Eagles were George, DeCoite, Puryear, Brooklyn Ludemann and Hannah King.  

High school volleyball

Thompson Falls posted a 3-1 home win over Florence, 25-14, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23. Quinn Skaggs had 21 digs and Elise Schneiter six blocks for the Falcons.

Columbia Falls rallied for a 3-2 home win over East Helena, 17-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11, 15-10. Madison Moultray, Sadie Cheff and Emalee Alton each had 10 kills for the Wildkats.

Noxon rallied for a 3-1 home win over Hot Springs. The set scores were 24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16. Drummond won at Valley Christian, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23. Loyola Sacred Heart won at Bigfork, 25-18, 25-10, 25-15.

