Tuesday high school sports roundup: Big Sky girls roll past Kalispell Flathead

The Missoula Big Sky girls steamrolled to a 7-1 home win over Kalispell Flathead Tuesday on the Eagles' pitch. Avery DeCoite scored four goals, including the first two, and Michenna George added two. AK Puryear also had a goal for Big Sky as the team improved to 2-0-1. Recording an assist for the Eagles were George, DeCoite, Puryear, Brooklyn Ludemann and Hannah King.