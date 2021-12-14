Tuesday sports roundup: Hamilton boys basketball team rolls past rival Stevensville

Boys basketball

Hamilton trounced Stevensville Tuesday, 48-18. Asher Magness scored 11 points and Colter Kirkland added 10 for the Broncs. TJ Brown scored eight points for the Yellowjackets.

Missoula Big Sky fell to 1-2 with a 54-46 loss to Belgrade. Tre Reed scored 15 points and Kolbe Jensen added seven for the Eagles. Dillon dropped Corvallis, 73-62. Donovan Potter scored 22 points for the Blue Devils.

The Florence boys basketball team surged to a home win over Deer Lodge on Monday night, 46-29. Blake Shoupe scored 13 points and Beau Neal added 11 to lead the Falcons.

St. Ignatius stopped Bigfork, 45-42. Cederick McDonald led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Bryce Gilliard paced the Vikings with 11 points.

Girls basketball

In their home opener, the Bigfork Valkyries bounced St. Ignatius, 71-45. The Vals outscored the Bulldogs 18-0 in the third quarter. Bigfork's Emma Berreth led all scorers with 20 points. The Valkyries got 13 points from Braeden Gunlock, 11 from Madison Chappuis and 10 from Callie Gembala. St. Ignatius was led by the Page sisters, with Kason scoring 16 points and Kooper 13.

Thompson Falls topped Libby, 60-22. Maliyah LeCoure and Avery Burgess each scored 10 points and Ellie Baxter added nine for the Blue Hawks. Noxon edge Troy, 46-44. Emily Brown tallied 16 points and Vanessa Horner added 12 for the Red Devils.

Missoula Sentinel posted a 50-35 win over 50-35 win over Great Falls. Olivia Huntsinger scored 10 points to lead the Spartans and Megan Hamilton and Kassidy Kirgan added eight apiece.

Dillon dumped Corvallis, 51-25. Madeline Gilder scored 12 points for the Blue Devils.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0