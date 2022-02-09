Tuesday sports roundup: Hellgate boys basketball gets bounce-back win versus Butte

High school boys basketball

Missoula Hellgate beat visiting Butte Tuesday, 65-48. Connor Dick led the Knights with 16 points, followed by Griffin Kinch's 11 and Dre Bowie's 10. The Knights moved to 10-4 overall with the win, bouncing back after a four-point loss at Helena Capital on Saturday.

Butte Central won at Stevensville, 64-27. Kellan Beller led the Yellowjackets with 12 points.

Victor handed Philipsburg a 63-42 loss Tuesday night behind 23 points by Jordan McLane. Hayden Mason scored 21 points for the Prospectors.

Darby blasted visiting Two Eagle River, 83-44. Preston Smith and Sawyer Townsend led Darby with 16 apiece. Darby moved to 12-1 with the win.

Noxon beat Superior by three points, 37-34. Orion Plaake scored 18 to lead the Red Devils.

Polson hung on for a tight win over Bigfork, 73-69, despite 23 points by the Vikings' Colin Wade and 20 by teammate Bryce Gilliard.

Hot Springs stopped Plains, 66-44. Jack McAllister meshed 22 points and teammate Kyle Lawson added 14.

Drummond downed Deer Lodge 60-47. Trey Phillips led the Trojans with 15 points and Samuel Bryant added 10. Tucker West tallied 18 points for the Wardens.

High school girls basketball

Unbeaten Hellgate gutted out a close win at Butte, 45-40. Bailee Sayler led the Knights with 15 points. Teammate Hailey Flamand hit a trio of treys, including two in the fourth quarter, to finish with 11.

Stevensville fell to Butte Central, 58-41. Claire Hutchison tallied 16 points for the Yellowjackets. Brooke Badovinac paced the Maroons with 24 points.

Hot Springs beat Plains in a nail-biter, 51-50. The Savage Heat were led by Katelyn Christensen's 23 points while Lauryn Aldrige added 16. Kaylah Standeford scored 25 points for the Trotters.

Superior beat Noxon, 44-25, behind Cassie Green's 15 points. Emily Brown led Noxon with 10.

Bigfork earned a 77-42 home win over Polson. Braeden Gunlock scored 24 points and Emma Berreth added 19 to lead the Valkyries. Areanna Burke scored 11 points for the Pirates.

Philipsburg downed Victor, 48-14. Asha Comings tallied 11 points for the Prospectors. Haylie Tolley scored five points for the Pirates.

— Missoulian staff

