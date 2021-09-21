Tuesday sports roundup: Hellgate boys, girls soccer teams bounce Butte

High school soccer

The Missoula Hellgate boys moved to 7-0 with an 8-0 home win over Butte Tuesday. Cameron McNelis, Nate Bruns and Lars Thorne-Thomsen each had two goals apiece for the Knights. Cameron Newbold and Page Olson each had one goal. Thorne-Thomsen and Newbold each added two assists. Also recording an assist were Marcus Anderson, McNelis, Olson and Henry Pierce. Keepers Loren Deskins and Hank Shattuck combined for the shutout.

The Hellgate girls posted a 10-0 home win over Butte. Gabby Beaton and Carmen Anderson each scored three goals for the Knights. Ashley Young added two and Clara Tallent and Natalia De La Plaza each had one. Carmen Anderson, Chloe Anderson and Young each had three assists and Alex Mund had one. Keeper Nova Gardner made one save for Hellgate (5-1-1).

Women's college golf