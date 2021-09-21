Tuesday sports roundup: Hellgate boys, girls soccer teams bounce Butte

High school soccer
The Missoula Hellgate boys moved to 7-0 with an 8-0 home win over Butte Tuesday. Cameron McNelis, Nate Bruns and Lars Thorne-Thomsen each had two goals apiece for the Knights. Cameron Newbold and Page Olson each had one goal. Thorne-Thomsen and Newbold each added two assists. Also recording an assist were Marcus Anderson, McNelis, Olson and Henry Pierce. Keepers Loren Deskins and Hank Shattuck combined for the shutout.
The Hellgate girls posted a 10-0 home win over Butte. Gabby Beaton and Carmen Anderson each scored three goals for the Knights. Ashley Young added two and Clara Tallent and Natalia De La Plaza each had one. Carmen Anderson, Chloe Anderson and Young each had three assists and Alex Mund had one. Keeper Nova Gardner made one save for Hellgate (5-1-1).
Women's college golf
Led by top-10 finishes from seniors Allison Sobol and Kylie Esh, Montana tied for fifth at the season-opening Kelsey Chugg Invitational in Eden, Utah, on Tuesday. Sobol (76-77-75) shot her way to seventh place at Wolf Creek Golf Course, her best finish since tying for fifth at the Challenge at Coeur d’Alene Resort as a freshman. After opening with an 80 in Monday’s first round, the Loyola Sacred Heart grad Esh closed with rounds of 76 and 73 to move up to a tie for eighth. It was the fifth top-10 finish of her collegiate career.
Sobol didn’t card anything worse than a bogey over the tournament’s final 47 holes. Esh had three birdies on Tuesday to match the three she had through the first 36 holes.
Montana (317-308-306) tied for fifth with Dixie State and finished nine strokes behind second-place Northern Colorado. Host Weber State (300-301-297) won the tournament comfortably by 24 strokes.
Weber State’s Taitum Beck (75-71-72) won the tournament by a stroke over Southern Utah’s Pluem Yongyuan (72-73-74).
Women's college tennis
The Montana women's tennis team made a promising fall debut at the Idaho State Invitational in Pocatello this past weekend. Montana's six-person team advanced to four finals and won one bracket championship as the Grizzlies more than held their own indoors against some of the region's best from Boise State, Utah State, Weber State, Dixie State, and host Idaho State.
"You could watch them learning all weekend and competing, and I just love the way we dealt with adversity." said head coach Steve Ascher.
In singles, freshman Rosie Sterk rebounded from a day one loss in the Bengal Draw to win three straight en route to a consolation championship.
Senior Alex Walker advanced to the final with three straight wins, beating players from Dixie State and Weber State before running into fellow UM senior Claudia Reguant in the semifinal to guarantee a Grizzly in the championship match. Reguant went on to finish third in the bracket, beating Dixie State's Alysha Damron 6-3, 6-4 in that final.