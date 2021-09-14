 Skip to main content
AREA SPORTS ROUNDUP

Tuesday sports roundup: Hellgate's soccer matches postponed

High school soccer

Missoula Hellgate's boys and girls home soccer matches versus Kalispell Flathead slated for Tuesday were postponed because of a lack of officials. The home matches will be made up on Sept. 30.

Kalispell Glacier posted a 6-0 win over the Missoula Big Sky boys. Davis Rennie scored two goals. Hunter Lisauski, Sam Ells, Joey Paolini and John Pyron each added one goal. Recording assists for the Wolfpack were Harrison Sanders, Zane Elliot, Jake Ritzdorf, Sully Loggins, Paolini and Pyron.

High school volleyball

Philipsburg posted a win over Valley Christian Tuesday, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19. Ella Tallon and Asha Comings each had five aces for the Prospectors. Reece Pitcher had six kills. Sydney Goldbar had eight aces for the Eagles.

Sophia Sulzbacher and Delaney Stirm had four kills each as Stillwater Christian stopped visiting Troy Monday night, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19.

Sulzbacher added seven aces and Stirm had four blocks. Taylor Gray contributed nine digs to the effort.

Leslie Gravier led Troy with nine digs and Leah Clay served an ace.

High school golf

The Polson and Whitefish boys golf teams shared top honors in the Polson Invitational Monday at Polson Bay. The Pirates and Bulldogs both totaled 302. Reece Malyevac of Libby earned medalist honors with a score of 71.

Frenchtown won the girls competition with a team score of 386. Macee Greenwood of Corvallis earned medalist honors with a 74.

