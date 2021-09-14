Tuesday sports roundup: Hellgate's soccer matches postponed

High school soccer

Missoula Hellgate's boys and girls home soccer matches versus Kalispell Flathead slated for Tuesday were postponed because of a lack of officials. The home matches will be made up on Sept. 30.

Kalispell Glacier posted a 6-0 win over the Missoula Big Sky boys. Davis Rennie scored two goals. Hunter Lisauski, Sam Ells, Joey Paolini and John Pyron each added one goal. Recording assists for the Wolfpack were Harrison Sanders, Zane Elliot, Jake Ritzdorf, Sully Loggins, Paolini and Pyron.

High school volleyball

Philipsburg posted a win over Valley Christian Tuesday, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19. Ella Tallon and Asha Comings each had five aces for the Prospectors. Reece Pitcher had six kills. Sydney Goldbar had eight aces for the Eagles.

Sophia Sulzbacher and Delaney Stirm had four kills each as Stillwater Christian stopped visiting Troy Monday night, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19.

Sulzbacher added seven aces and Stirm had four blocks. Taylor Gray contributed nine digs to the effort.

Leslie Gravier led Troy with nine digs and Leah Clay served an ace.