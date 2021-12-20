Tuesday sports roundup: Missoula Bruins hockey team posts 3-1 record in Bozeman Cup

The Missoula Bruins went 3-1 over the weekend at the Bozeman Cup. Their only loss was Friday evening, when the team struggled against the eventual tournament champions, Sun Valley Suns, with a 7-1 loss.

A regroup over the next three games had them outscoring their opponents 14-1, with wins over Idaho Falls, Bozeman 16U and Jackson Hole. Lars Thorne-Thomsen led Missoula with four goals and three assists and Dan Upton and Connor Hangas contributed three goals each on the weekend. Goalies Izaak Moran and Quinn Heggen each garnered a shutout. Missoula will host the Holiday Classic Tournament starting on Dec. 31 at Glacier Ice Rink.

Girls basketball

Polson won a home thriller over Loyola Sacred Heart Monday, 55-53. The Pirates outscored the Breakers 20-13 in the fourth quarter. Jazlyn Dalbey led the hosts with 12 points. Loyola's Nat Clevenger led all scorers with 21 points.

Browning posted a 65-47 win over Ronan. LaReina Cordova paced the Maidens with 11 points, followed closely by Leina Ulutoa with 10 points and Olivia Heiner and Dani Coffman with nine apiece.

