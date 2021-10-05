Tuesday sports roundup: Missoula Sentinel boys, girls soccer take wins over Butte

High school soccer

The Missoula Sentinel boys and girls teams each got wins over visiting Butte Tuesday in Missoula. The boys gutted out a 5-2 win to open while the girls shut out the Bulldogs, 8-0. The Spartans boys improve to 5-4-2 while the girls get to 6-3-2.

Frenchtown took a 4-3 win over the Loyola Rams. The Rams secured goals off three players, including Kolbert Schricte, Troy Alford and Luca Dombrowski while Frenchtown's Lino Porto scored twice and Keaton Simpson and Levi Zandi found the back of the net.

The Whitefish girls beat Polson, 10-2, to keep perfect at 6-0 on the season. The Whitefish boys blanked Polson, 6-0. The Hamilton girls beat Stevensville, 2-1.

High school volleyball

The Missoula Big Sky Eagles dropped their road match in Helena in three, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17.

Thompson Falls beat Plains in straight sets, 25-8, 25-10, 25-7. The Lady Hawks took their 10th win of the season. Seeley Swan won via sweep over Alberton Superior. Stevensville was swept by Dillon. Corvallis beat Hamilton in straight sets as the Blue Devils continue their strong season and get to 9-1.

