Tuesday sports roundup: Montana women's golf team wins first tournament in eight years

Women's college golf

The Montana women’s golf team toughed out trying conditions on Tuesday and won the Battle at Old Works in Anaconda.

“It was as windy and cold as anything we’ve played in. It was really hard,” UM coach Kris Nord said. “And our girls handled it better than anybody else. That’s why we won the tournament.”

The Grizzlies closed with a 323 on a day that had twice as many scores from the field of 30 in the 90s (six) as in the 70s (three). That was enough to get past Montana State, who shot a final-round 329, giving Montana a four-stroke victory and its first tournament title since 2013.

Montana's Tricia Joyce started the day in second place and stayed there in the final standings, despite shooting a final-round 83. It was just that kind of day.

Montana had its five scoring players all place in the top 10, with Joyce (71-77-83) being followed by Jessica Ponce (79-77-78), who tied for fourth. Ponce and medalist Kameryn Basye (71-71-77) of Montana State were the only two players in the field to card three scores in the 70s.