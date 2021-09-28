Tuesday sports roundup: Montana women's golf team wins first tournament in eight years

Women's college golf
The Montana women’s golf team toughed out trying conditions on Tuesday and won the Battle at Old Works in Anaconda.
“It was as windy and cold as anything we’ve played in. It was really hard,” UM coach Kris Nord said. “And our girls handled it better than anybody else. That’s why we won the tournament.”
The Grizzlies closed with a 323 on a day that had twice as many scores from the field of 30 in the 90s (six) as in the 70s (three). That was enough to get past Montana State, who shot a final-round 329, giving Montana a four-stroke victory and its first tournament title since 2013.
Montana's Tricia Joyce started the day in second place and stayed there in the final standings, despite shooting a final-round 83. It was just that kind of day.
Montana had its five scoring players all place in the top 10, with Joyce (71-77-83) being followed by Jessica Ponce (79-77-78), who tied for fourth. Ponce and medalist Kameryn Basye (71-71-77) of Montana State were the only two players in the field to card three scores in the 70s.
Kylie Esh (78-77-80) finished seventh. Allison Sobol (81-78-82) and Meredith Boos (78-76-87) tied for ninth. Emmy Sundby (81-85-83) was Montana’s top golfer of those playing as individuals. She tied for 17th.
High school soccer
The Loyola Sacred Heart boys team posted a 2-0 win over Stevensville. Kolbet Schricte scored the first goal on an assist by Troy Alford in the 24th minute. Schricte also scored the second goal in the 54th minute on an assist from Luca Dombrowski.
The Missoula Big Sky girls played to a 2-2 draw with Kalispell Flathead. Brooklyn Ludemann scored the first goal for the Eagles on an assist by Kelleigh Staples. Then Staples scored the second Big Sky goal unassisted.
High school volleyball
Missoula Sentinel stormed past visiting Butte, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20. Quincy Frohlich piled up 11 kills and Paige Sawyer had 22 assists. Kodi Fraser floored six aces for the Spartans and Raia Chase had 20 digs. Loyola stopped St. Ignatius, 25-7, 25-19, 25-20. Frenchtown outlasted Stevensville, 23-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 18-16.
Florence swept past Arlee, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18. Kasidy Yeoman collected 25 assists, seven aces and three blocks for the Falcons. Elise Schneiter had six kills and Kolbi Wood 20 digs.
Polson swept Columbia Falls, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16. Garcie Simonich and Camilla Foresti each had seven kills for the Pirates. Camdyn Burrough floored five aces. Madison Moultray had six kills for the Wildkats.