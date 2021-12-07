Tuesday sports roundup: St. Regis boys basketball team tops Frenchtown JV

Boys basketball

St. Regis beat the Frenchtown junior varsity team Tuesday, 60-54. Tanner Day paced the Tigers with 36 points, followed by John Pruitt with 18.

Rodeo

Volborg's Joey Williams had the fastest time of the day again and finished fifth overall Tuesday in the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping at Orleans Arena, a two-day event held in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Williams had a competition-best time of 1.8 seconds Tuesday, one day after fashioning a 1.7. Each competitor gets 10 rides — five on Monday and five on Tuesday.

With her second-, fourth- and eighth-round wins, plus a fifth-place finish in the 10th round and a sixth place in the seventh round, Williams pocketed $16,819. She had an average of 27.5 seconds on eight head to add another $3,842 for finishing fifth.

Teenager Sawyer Gilbert of Buffalo, South Dakota, is the world champion and won $11,313. She had an average of 46.3 seconds on 10 head.

