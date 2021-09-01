Tuesday/Wednesday sports roundup

Boys soccer

The Loyola Rams boys squad shut out Polson, 7-0. Rams keeper Kaden Nelson had three saves on four shots on goal while the offense was bolstered by Luca Dombrowski's hat trick as he also assisted a goal by Nate Tuinstra. Kolbert Schricte also scored.

Girls soccer

The Missoula Loyola Breakers fell to Polson, 8-6, on the road Tuesday in a high-scoring affair. Anika Chavez and Avery Lecholat scored twice each while Sara Losing and Drew Lamb found the back of the net for a goal each.

Volleyball

Victor edged Valley Christian in a marathon Tuesday at Victor, 17-25, 27-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-8. Nola Smorowki collected eight kills for the Eagles. Abby Kay dished out seven assists. Florence-Carlton beat Thompson Falls, 3-0.

Running

Kris Brown of Missoula was the first American to finish the CCC Mont Blanc race last weekend. He finished 13th in 11 hours, 4 minutes and 40 seconds. Garrivier Thibaut of France won the event in 10:23.26. The event is a demanding mountain race that winds through the well-known Grande Randonnée du Tour du Mont-Blanc trail, which is located in France, Italy and Switzerland. With its high altitude route and potentially difficult weather conditions (night, wind, cold, rain or snow), athletes must be in tip-top shape.

