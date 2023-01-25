Valley Christian's Coghlan, Thompson Falls' LeCoure are Republic Services Athletes of Week

Valley Christian's Carmandee Coghlan and Thompson Falls' Bryson LeCoure were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Coghlan scored 23 points in leading the Eagles to a Jan. 18 home win over the Loyola Sacred Heart junior varsity basketball team. They outlasted the Breakers in overtime, 42-38.

LeCoure scored 26 points in leading the Blue Hawks to a road win over Plains last Friday. They won by the score of 78-50.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.