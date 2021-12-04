Weekend sports roundup: Hamilton girls basketball team bounces Whitefish

Girls basketball

On Saturday, the Hamilton Broncs scored 36 of their 57 points from 3-point range as they rolled past Whitefish, 57-29. Taryn Searle scored 26 points for Hamilton and Layne Kearns added 20. Taylor Means and Bailey Smith each tallied nine points for the Bulldogs.

Philipsburg made a successful season debut Friday, steamrolling past Noxon, 65-22. The Prospectors raced to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Asha Comings led Philipsburg with 21 points, followed by Rachel Ward and Reece Pitcher with 11 and Lucia Lee with 10. Emily Brown scored nine points to lead the Red Devils.

Seeley-Swan stormed past St. Regis Friday, 59-15. Tegan Mauldin led the Blackhawks with 13 points, followed by Dani Sexton, Sariah Maughan and Emily Maughan with 11 points apiece. On Saturday, the Blackhawks beat Plains, 65-17, behind 19 points by Mauldin and 15 by Emily Maughan.

Drummond edged Superior in a close game, 38-34. Holly Hauptman led a balanced Trojan attack with eight points. Isabella Perieira scored eight points for the Bobcats.

East Helena topped the Deer Lodge girls Saturday, 57-47. Taryn Lamb scored 25 points for the Warden and Nia McClanahan added 11. Eureka topped Stillwater Christian, 59-41, behind 18 points by Ixone Coteron.

Boys basketball

Drummond started its season with a 62-25 win over Superior. Caleb Parke scored 23 points for the Trojans. Orion Plaake scored 16 points for the Bobcats. On Saturday, Drummond drubbed St. Regis, 69-38. Trey Phillips had 18 points for the Trojans.

Whitefish posted a 61-50 win at Hamilton. Talon Holmquist paced the Bulldogs with 21 points and Bodie Smith added 15. Eli Taylor scored 15 points for the Broncs.

Philipsburg stopped Superior, 74-36. Andrew Tallon scored 27 points and Hayden Mason added 18 for the Prospectors. Thompson Falls tripped Troy, 65-39. Jesse Claridge scored 23 ponts for the Blue Hawks.

High school boys hockey

The Missoula Bruins started their season with a pair of dominating wins over Great Falls.

On Saturday the Bruins beat Great Falls, 4-1. Ethan Elam scored in the first period and Jeremy Engler, Daniel Upton and Simon Wilson scored in the third period. Goalie Izaak Moran made 23 saves.

On Sunday the Bruins dumped Great Falls, 10-1. Sam Baldry, Adam Jones and Connor Hangas scored in the first period. Otto Omura, Hunter Naugle and Lars Thorne-Thomsen scored in the second period. Thorne-Thomsen, Jones, Wilson and Hangas scored in the third period. Goalie Quinn Heggen made 20 saves.

