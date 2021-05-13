Western Montana sports roundup
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The dismissal of five Lady Griz players — four from Montana — signals the end of not only an era but a formula that Robin Selvig used to build the program into one of the greatest in women's collegiate basketball history.
- Updated
MISSOULA — Something must be done soon to preserve Missoula's premiere outdoor tennis facility at Playfair Park.
- Updated
A Michigan State grad transfer announces his commitment to the Montana football team.
- Updated
Loyola Sacred Heart cousins Grace Daniel and Ava Bellamah are making major noise on the tennis court as a formidable doubles team this spring.
Klaire Kovatch hopes to keep her storied success rolling with Class C divisionals, state meet around the corner
- Updated
She already has the best discus throw in Montana, but Seeley-Swan senior Klaire Kovatch is hunting for more as she eyes her third Class C state title later this month.
- Updated
Check out the latest scores.
Notebook: Frenchtown clinches Southwest A crown, MAC beats Florence in potential state title preview
- Updated
This week's high school softball notebook looks at the first area team to win a conference title this spring, a potential state title game matchup this week and one program's first-ever win against its rival.
- Updated
Check out how the games turned out.
- Updated
The top 10 marks in each event put up by Montana athletes so far this season.
Learning to fly: With most wins since 2017, Missoula Big Sky showing potential for future under new coach
- Updated
Big Sky picked up its fifth win of the season on Tuesday, the most for the Eagles since 2017 as they're showing their potential for future success under a new head coach.