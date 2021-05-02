Western Montana sports roundup

Golf
Lake City Open
Polson
Final results (top 10)
Amateurs
First place tie: Gage, Nate, Polson Bay, and Kahle, Cameron, Whitefish Lake, and **Ramsbacher, Sean, Missoula Country Club, 142; 4th: Dunn, Bill, Missoula Country Club, 143; 5th: Mattson, Mike, The Ranch Club; 6th place tie: Tucker, Shawn, Whitefish Lake Golf Club, and Hobbs, Matt, Polson Bay Golf Course, and Pearsall, Jerry, Yellowstone Country Club, and Kaul, Ben, Marias Valley Golf & Country Club, 146; 10th place tie: Dorr, Justin, Indian Canyon Golf Course, and Hasquet, Bob, 148.
**Ramsbacher claimed title on second playoff hole
Professionals
Wallace, Roger 139; Lindholm, Logan, 142; 3rd place tie: Grob, Mike, and Dooley, Jeff, and Mee, Jim, and Sproull, Connor 144; 7th place tie: Taylor, Harrison, and Bomar, Billy, and Malby, Ryan, and Milton, Cameron 145.
Larchmont Thursday AM Ladies League
Game: First On
9 Hole Winner: Ann Halverson - 4
Second: Jeanne Frank - 3
18 Hole winner: Becca Hand-Smith - 11
Second: Tess Lind - 7
Legion baseball
Saturday
Billings Royals 3, Missoula Mavericks 2
Royals;000;001;2;-;3
Mavericks;000;002;0;-;2
W: Lance Schaaf. L: Nolan McCaffrey.
Missoula-Hits: Zach Hangas 2, Adam Jones (3B), Charlie Kirgan, Skye Palmer, Connor Jordan (2B). RBI: Bay.