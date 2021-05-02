 Skip to main content
Western Montana sports roundup
Golf

Lake City Open

Polson

Final results (top 10)

Amateurs

First place tie: Gage, Nate, Polson Bay, and Kahle, Cameron, Whitefish Lake, and **Ramsbacher, Sean, Missoula Country Club, 142; 4th: Dunn, Bill, Missoula Country Club, 143; 5th: Mattson, Mike, The Ranch Club; 6th place tie: Tucker, Shawn, Whitefish Lake Golf Club, and Hobbs, Matt, Polson Bay Golf Course, and Pearsall, Jerry, Yellowstone Country Club, and Kaul, Ben, Marias Valley Golf & Country Club, 146; 10th place tie: Dorr, Justin, Indian Canyon Golf Course, and Hasquet, Bob, 148.

**Ramsbacher claimed title on second playoff hole

Professionals

Wallace, Roger 139; Lindholm, Logan, 142; 3rd place tie: Grob, Mike, and Dooley, Jeff, and Mee, Jim, and Sproull, Connor 144; 7th place tie: Taylor, Harrison, and Bomar, Billy, and Malby, Ryan, and Milton, Cameron 145. 

Larchmont Thursday AM Ladies League

Game: First On

9 Hole Winner: Ann Halverson - 4

Second: Jeanne Frank - 3

18 Hole winner: Becca Hand-Smith - 11

Second: Tess Lind - 7

Legion baseball

Saturday

Billings Royals 3, Missoula Mavericks 2

Royals;000;001;2;-;3

Mavericks;000;002;0;-;2

W: Lance Schaaf. L: Nolan McCaffrey.

Missoula-Hits: Zach Hangas 2, Adam Jones (3B), Charlie Kirgan, Skye Palmer, Connor Jordan (2B). RBI: Bay.

