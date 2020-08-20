Where Are They Now presented by Republic Services: Former Griz Brian Qvale continues long pro hoops career

MISSOULA — Ask former University of Montana basketball star Brian Qvale what the most important lesson he’s learned during his long overseas career and he’ll stop and think a second.
He has played and been to most European counties and now is getting set for year two in Japan — professional year No. 10 overall — and many things stand out to him.
The biggest?
“I've learned how to be adaptable. I've adapted to so many languages, cities, cultures and also coaches and things like that,” Qvale said recently. “I've had many teammates who go overseas and try to make those countries adapt to them. And they don't normally have as much success. Like, if they are complaining, why don't people speak English or why they can't find their American food or things like that.
“I've seen all those different experiences and I think learning to adapt to many different situations and kind of embrace them.”
Qvale, who hails from Williston, North Dakota, speaks lovingly of the relationships and experiences he’s built and had during his pro basketball career. The different cities, the sights and sounds, the food — all of it has helped push his life in a very different trajectory than he would have ever thought when he first stepped foot in Missoula.
A 6-foot-11 center, Qvale played in 117 games for the Grizzlies, starting 82 of them. For his career he averaged 9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game; 14.9 points and 8.8 rebounds during his senior season.
He holds the Big Sky record for career blocks with 247 and led the conference in total rebounds per game, blocks per game, offensive rebounds per game, player efficiency rating and field goal percentage during his senior year.
It was no wonder the professional game found him.
“Once I finished my senior season I had a bunch of different agent options to take into consideration and it was a really stressful process to be graduating from college and picking an agent who I think could represent me professionally and actually knows what they’re doing,” Qvale said. “A lot of them are really good at talking.”
Qvale eventually found an agency in California, which he used for several years until he found one based out of Europe that suited him better.
His first three seasons saw him play in Turkey, Belgium and then Germany. His time in Germany will always be special, as both of his children were born there. He also says that’s where he played his best basketball.
Qvale did have an opportunity with the Charlotte Hornets and will always remember the shot at the NBA experience. But he was more than happy with playing overseas, saying he is continually surprised that he was able to set up his family well by playing basketball.
“There’s been some extremely trying and stressful times as well,” Qvale said. “But when I look back on it, I think of all the good times that have happened and how my family was with me through all of it.”
Speaking of family, Qvale’s brother, Brent Qvale, is entering his seventh year in the NFL as an offensive tackle. Family has always been a huge part of Brian’s life and when he speaks of his time at UM, it is in a similar way.
He loves how former players have come into coaching positions at the school and lauds the program with how they all stay in touch. Qvale still lives in Missoula, even doing a little bit of coaching on the side.
Former Bozeman prep and emerging threat for the Grizzlies, Mack Anderson, is one of the players he has worked with. Spending time at The Peak with him this summer, he’s been impressed with how he has progressed. They also worked together last summer.
Recently Anderson posted a clip of himself throwing down a between-the-legs dunk. Qvale has also been working on his post moves.
Not to mention Anderson is one of the best shot-blockers on the team — an area that Qvale has always excelled at.
“If I’m there with him, we just combine our workouts and I try to teach him some stuff outside of what he’s learned in college and then some things I’ve had to learn myself or from different coaches overseas to help expand his game,” Qvale said. “I’m looking forward to watching him and he’s just got incredible athleticism.”
Qvale is headed off for Japan this week and considers that a feat in and of itself with the pandemic raging around the world. Because he already had a work visa and left the country before April 3, he qualifies to go back. But it was not easy and he had to work with the Japanese consulate in Seattle and obviously had to go through a screening and testing process before he could go back.
It will be a quick turnaround as the season starts at the end of September and he will likely have to self-quarantine for two weeks once he enters Japan.
But, as always, Qvale is adaptable and the challenge is yet another thing for him to work through.
“I’m ready for year 10,” he said. “I just don’t know what’s going to happen with this strange situation and whether sports will be able to continue or not.”
