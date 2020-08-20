Where Are They Now presented by Republic Services: Former Griz Brian Qvale continues long pro hoops career

“There’s been some extremely trying and stressful times as well,” Qvale said. “But when I look back on it, I think of all the good times that have happened and how my family was with me through all of it.”

Speaking of family, Qvale’s brother, Brent Qvale, is entering his seventh year in the NFL as an offensive tackle. Family has always been a huge part of Brian’s life and when he speaks of his time at UM, it is in a similar way.

He loves how former players have come into coaching positions at the school and lauds the program with how they all stay in touch. Qvale still lives in Missoula, even doing a little bit of coaching on the side.

Former Bozeman prep and emerging threat for the Grizzlies, Mack Anderson, is one of the players he has worked with. Spending time at The Peak with him this summer, he’s been impressed with how he has progressed. They also worked together last summer.

Recently Anderson posted a clip of himself throwing down a between-the-legs dunk. Qvale has also been working on his post moves.

Not to mention Anderson is one of the best shot-blockers on the team — an area that Qvale has always excelled at.