Where Are They Now, Presented by Republic Services: Former Griz Craig Mettler making impact working with student-athletes

Heading into his sixth year as head track coach and a full-time teacher at Sentinel since the fall of 2009, he has found what he loves to do. Formerly an assistant football coach as well, he decided to solely focus on track after 9 years of helping out on the gridiron as well.

Sentinel has won two girls state track titles and one boys title since Mettler has been at the helm. The boys state title was the first for the Spartans since it was known as Missoula County High School

"I think you got to be in the right place at the right time with the right people and you've got to have good kids," Mettler said of his coaching success.

The Health Enhancement part of his job has kept him busy as well. With buy-in from the majority of the coaches at the school, Mettler has helped build a campus-wide athletic performance program at the school.

Along with head football coach Dane Oliver and strength coach Tim Kerr — also both Sentinel health enhancement teachers and former Grizzlies — the program is robust. Another former UM student-athlete, Austin Spring, has been involved as well. Football and track share many of the same athletes and, as such, many of the same workouts.