Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Griz Mike Lyngstad fanning Olympic flames

MISSOULA — Ask Mike Lyngstad about his three straight Big Sky Conference javelin titles or setting the conference record, and he’ll be pretty succinct.

“That’s all past history,” said the 72-year-old, who is retiring after a long career as a track coach. “I’m more interested how my kids have been doing over the past 20, 30 years of coaching.”

One of only two male student-athletes to ever win the conference javelin title three times, Lyngstad’s athletic achievements are more numerous than he might let on. He hit a Big Sky record-breaking throw in 1969 of 253 feet, 9 inches, which capped a three-peat in the event.

He might have improved even on that, but he was drafted into the United States Army as the country was in the midst of the Vietnam War. It also dashed another dream, as Lyngstad had played his first season of football for the Grizzles in 1969 and was looking forward to another.