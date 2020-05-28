Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Montana hoops star Will Cherry putting together long hoops career

His favorite moment of his career so far, he said, was his rookie season in Lithuania with Žalgiris Kaunas, one of the oldest teams in the EuroLeague. Cherry and his team took BC Žalgiris' fourth-straight Lithuanian Basketball League title.

A full-on parade was held in Kaunas, Lithuania — where BC Žalgiris is based — to celebrate the victory.

"That was really fun. That was one of my real first parades. People were celebrating," Cherry said. "That was also my first championship as a pro. That was fun, that's probably one of the best memories I have playing overseas."

Topping off a standout career at Montana in 2013, the two-time Big Sky defensive player of the year finished in the top-10 all-time in scoring for the Grizzlies.

Sayeed Pridgett, who also hails from the Oakland, California, area and watched Cherry play at McClymonds High School growing up, passed Cherry on Montana's all-time list this year.

It was special for Pridgett, who ended up finishing his career fourth on the all-time scoring list, but also for Cherry, who has stayed close. Cherry and Pridgett still occasionally play together over the summer, as many talented players from the Oakland area and beyond descend on McClymonds each summer to play basketball.