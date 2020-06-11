Where Are They Now Presented By Republic Services: Polson's Shayla Duford still making an impact

“My family grew up (in Polson) as well, so it’s got that really small town feel,” Duford said. “Compared to playing in college you’re just playing for teammates, I thought in high school you weren’t just playing for your teammates, you were playing for your town and you get that fun community aspect.”

Eventually getting her physical training certificate, she now works with athletes from all over the Flathead Valley as well as many community members at Blades Athletic Performance Academy in Kalispell.

She says a nearly full tear of one of her gluteal muscles helped her get into the field.

“It was just, kinda like, ah, this is actually really interesting and I know I’m going to see a lot of other athletes in here with similar-type injuries,” Duford said. “It was kinda a factor.”

Never a person to try and fall into a comfortable routine, she is now pursuing a radiology technical degree from Flathead Valley Community College. That will allow her to operate a variety of medical machines, including CT scans and MRI’s.