Where Are They Now Presented By Republic Services: Polson's Shayla Duford still making an impact

MISSOULA — Shayla Duford still manages to find her way back to the softball diamond sometimes.
A Polson graduate, Duford is the winningest high school pitcher in Montana history, recording 85 victories over her four-year career. Softball success in the early 2010s was defined by Polson, which made four-straight state championship games with Duford on the roster.
She credits the success to her teammates, but the time she spent working on her craft had a massive impact.
“I just had to make sure everything was spot on before I left the field every single day all year around. I think that was one of the things that made me dominate in my position in that I would work really hard for it.”
Following her time in Polson, a chance to play in college opened up at Spokane Falls Community College. Switching to center field, which she said she loved, Duford found a tremendous amount of success in her first season.
After being named first-team all-conference with a .475 batting average, she followed it up with a second-team all-conference award the next year. That second year also saw the Bigfoot win the Northwest Athletic Conference softball title, an impressive feat in a 26-team conference.
While she loved playing in college, home beckoned. A four-year school never panned out after her eligibility at CCS expired and she took a break from college.
“My family grew up (in Polson) as well, so it’s got that really small town feel,” Duford said. “Compared to playing in college you’re just playing for teammates, I thought in high school you weren’t just playing for your teammates, you were playing for your town and you get that fun community aspect.”
Eventually getting her physical training certificate, she now works with athletes from all over the Flathead Valley as well as many community members at Blades Athletic Performance Academy in Kalispell.
She says a nearly full tear of one of her gluteal muscles helped her get into the field.
“It was just, kinda like, ah, this is actually really interesting and I know I’m going to see a lot of other athletes in here with similar-type injuries,” Duford said. “It was kinda a factor.”
Never a person to try and fall into a comfortable routine, she is now pursuing a radiology technical degree from Flathead Valley Community College. That will allow her to operate a variety of medical machines, including CT scans and MRI’s.
“What I like about it is that it’s ever-changing, you can go into work and most days are never the same,” Duford said. “You can have emergent issues, there’s so many different things that can go wrong with the human body and that’s what I think I like about it.”
More great things certainly seem to be in store for the Polson grad, who is married and has a 1-year-old daughter. Oakley, her daughter, is also one of the reasons she has gotten back into school.
For the always competitive Duford, it is simply another challenge.
“It’s actually one of the reasons I really dove back into school For a while there I got comfortable with just what I was doing and then I realized when I had a kid I needed to kick it back into gear and get back in the game. She’s the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
