Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Ryggs Johnston finding early success at Arizona State

One of his best memories was a trip to Notre Dame for the Fighting Irish Classic. Every golfer at the tournament was given a ticket to the Notre Dame football game over that weekend. Even better? Following a tournament-wide dinner at the stadium, he had the chance to throw around a football with other golfers entered in the tournament on the field itself.

“All the trips we usually did something fun,” Johnston said. “It wasn’t just go there and golf and go back to the hotel room. We tried to have fun on them, which was really cool. Kept everyone loose and made for some great memories.”

He finished the season with five individual top-15 tournament finishes as the Sun Devils looked poised to improve on last year’s strong finish at the NCAA tournament.

Johnston took third overall at his first tournament, the Mea Lanakila Individual and also had an 11th place finish at the Tavistock Invitational, which had a number of strong teams.

As the season progressed, he fell into a routine of morning classes and then heading over to the practice facility in the afternoon for up to seven hours. Outside of practice, Arizona student-athletes can also get food there and it became a place where the team hung out and even did homework.