Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Zach Camel Jr. continues family coaching legacy

MISSOULA — Zachary Camel Jr. is happy to be back home.
While COVID-19 has disrupted the promising young coach’s career, simply being back in Arlee and around his family has been a blessing. The former Salish Kootenai College player and Griz men’s basketball walk-on just finished a gig as a graduate assistant at the University of Washington and his star is shining.
Basketball — and, specifically, coaching hoops — runs deep in his veins. His father, Zachary Camel Sr. is currently the head hoops coach for a proud Arlee program that has played some of the best basketball in the state over the past five years.
He was also the coach at SKC when Camel Jr. helped the team win back-to-back national titles.
When Camel Jr. looks at his dad, he sees a person he deeply wants to imitate.
“He's always been one of my, you know, one of the largest role models, if not the largest role model of my life and just really just seeing how he gave back to the native community in particular,” Camel Jr. said. “And, you know, all the players that he's coached, it's just, you know, I aspire to be like that.”
For Camel, the coaching stop began at North Idaho College before he found a spot at Washington. Both stops have taught him much and he still thinks back on what he’s learned from his father and uncle, Montana basketball legend JR Camel.
His uncle certainly had an impact on Camel Jr.’s playing days, as long days in the gym with his family helped prepare him for the rigors of both his playing career and then beyond.
They are also part of the vision he has for himself going forward.
“I really am a very family oriented person and a person that's very giving and trying to help the youth,” Camel Jr. said. “So I just, you know, I like working with college age kids and that's where I've kind of aimed to coach and where I wanted to be at, because they're right at age where they're young adults, and they're young men making huge changes in their lives.”
In high school, Camel Jr. was a star for Polson before transferring to Arlee and broke the record for assists with 281 in his career. One night in 2013 he had 23 in a single game.
While SKC does not keep official stats, a Sports Illustrated story from 2016 mentioned he scored around 20 points in a game. He was one of the best players in the league and when a chance came to play for Travis DeCuire at Montana, he took it in a split second.
Born in Missoula, Camel Jr. has maroon and silver running through his veins. It was a true dream come true to suit up for the Grizzlies.
DeCuire is an old family friend, as he played right near the time JR Camel did for the Grizzlies.
“It was the experience of living out what you wanted to be in your dreams, honestly,” Camel Jr. said. “That culture, it's something different. Just the atmosphere of being at the University of Montana and being in that arena you know it's just a different feeling.”
While Camel Jr. is not sure what the next months will hold, he is hopeful. Right now he’s planning to find whatever kind of work he can get and begin paying back student loans, a burden for anyone.
But if anything is certain, it’s that basketball will never be far away. A return to coaching will eventually come and on that day, he will be ready.
“We are basketball people and I just want to keep that going on and show, especially for my reservation and my people that thatI'm still positive role model,” Camel Jr. said. “I can help coach kids from any background and I’ll do whatever I can. It’s important to me … it’s just crazy for me to sometimes think about all the things in my life that have come through basketball.”
Jordan Hansen covers a bunch of stuff for the Missoulian and 406 Sports. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or shoot him an email at Jordan.Hansen@406mtsports.com
