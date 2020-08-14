Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Zach Camel Jr. continues family coaching legacy

His uncle certainly had an impact on Camel Jr.’s playing days, as long days in the gym with his family helped prepare him for the rigors of both his playing career and then beyond.

They are also part of the vision he has for himself going forward.

“I really am a very family oriented person and a person that's very giving and trying to help the youth,” Camel Jr. said. “So I just, you know, I like working with college age kids and that's where I've kind of aimed to coach and where I wanted to be at, because they're right at age where they're young adults, and they're young men making huge changes in their lives.”

In high school, Camel Jr. was a star for Polson before transferring to Arlee and broke the record for assists with 281 in his career. One night in 2013 he had 23 in a single game.

While SKC does not keep official stats, a Sports Illustrated story from 2016 mentioned he scored around 20 points in a game. He was one of the best players in the league and when a chance came to play for Travis DeCuire at Montana, he took it in a split second.

Born in Missoula, Camel Jr. has maroon and silver running through his veins. It was a true dream come true to suit up for the Grizzlies.