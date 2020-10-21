Whitefish's Mendoza, Barron voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Whitefish soccer players Brandon Mendoza and Emma Barron were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Mendoza helped the Bulldogs advance to the State A boys soccer semifinals for the fourth consecutive season by collecting one goal and one assist in a 3-0 home victory against Lone Peak last week.

Barron carried the Bulldogs to the State A girls soccer semifinals for the third season in a row by putting together a four-goal performance in their 5-1 home victory over Livingston in the quarterfinals last week.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

