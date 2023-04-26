The 51st annual YMCA Riverbank Run will return to its downtown roots on Saturday.

The race is expected to draw more than 2,400 runners, who will toe the start line at Higgins Avenue and Broadway. The Riverbank Run is a fundraiser for the Missoula Family YMCA, and all race proceeds stay local.

"The run has such incredible energy and it's great to be back downtown. The three race courses showcase some of our favorite parts of Missoula, like the University of Montana and the Clark Fork River," said Keri McHugh, race director. "I'm especially excited to watch thousands of people run across Missoula's new Beartracks Bridge."

In 2022, more than 2,300 people ran in support of the Y, including 600 school-age children who competed in the Riverbank Run's Grade School Challenge.

Racers can choose from the 1-mile, 5K and 10K races, or they can earn bragging rights by running all three in the Riverbank Run's signature event, the Trifecta. All races start at Higgins and Broadway, and finish along the Milwaukee Trail at the Boone & Crockett Club.

"This year's race is particularly special for us as we've renamed the 5K to the Dennis T. Bender 5K," said McHugh. "Dennis was a champion of both our YMCA and the Riverbank Run. The 5K was the first race he ran and it feels fitting to honor his memory by naming the race after him."

The YMCA Riverbank Run is the Missoula Y's second-largest fundraiser. All race proceeds stay in Missoula and support the Y's scholarship program to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate.

Registration for the 51st Annual YMCA Riverbank Run is going on now at riverbankrun.org.