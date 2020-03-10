2020 Spring Mack Days on Flathead Lake

Spring Mack Days on Flathead Lake will begin March 20, and will run through May 17. Up to $225,000 in cash and prizes sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will be available to anglers at the conclusion of the event.

Mack Days Fishing Events are sanctioned by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Lines will be going in the water all over Flathead Lake from boats and from shore anglers. Tagged lake trout have a clipped adipose fin and are scanned for a tag when they come in at Blue Bay. Fish maybe donated for processing or anglers may choose to keep their catch.

Mack Days fishing events are used as a tool by fisheries managers to reduce the number of non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. It is important to preserve and increase the native bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout populations which were once the dominate fish of the lake. Native fish are an important part of tribal culture and history. They are also important to the history of Montana.

Pickup sites will be at Big Arm State Park boat ramp, Salish Point in Polson, Somers State Park boat ramp, and Wayfarers State Park boat ramp.