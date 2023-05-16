1The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic was one assist shy of averaging a triple-double (23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists) against the Lakers during the regular season. Anthony Davis will be in charge of guarding him during the West finals. Davis is one of the best defenders in the game and likely one of the few players in the NBA who truly can make life difficult for someone as strong and skilled as Jokic.