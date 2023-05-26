1 Tampa Bay first baseman Luke Raley not only kept the ball he struck out Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game, but he had the Blue Jay slugger sign it on Thursday. It was Raley's only strikeout in 1²/³ innings. Guerrero wrote on the ball, "You got me." Guerrero got his revenge one inning later with a grand slam off Raley in the ninth.
