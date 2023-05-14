30 The Phoenix Suns matched dubious NBA history in Thursday night's season-ending home loss to the Denver Nuggets. In the shot clock era, the home team has trailed by 30-plus points in a potential playoff elimination game just three times. Phoenix is now responsible for two of them. The other was the Milwaukee Bucks in 2015.
